NFP ‘Quest for Champions’: Young pugs shine in latest card

Former World Boxing Confederation and World Boxing Association international champion Norj Guro proclaims a Quest for Champions winning boxer. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another edition of the “Quest for Champions” fight card put the spotlight on young, aspiring boxers aiming to become the next banner fighters of the Noy Pacing Flores (NFP) Boxing Academy.

Staged over the weekend at the NFP Boxing Academy in Mandaue City, the amateur showcase featured 11 bouts involving fighters from various barangays in the city.

An action-packed 32-kilogram showdown between Jemrex Boncales of Barangay Pagsabungan and Rick Rick Baninting of Barangay Cambaro highlighted the card.

READ: Quest for Champions 18: Loaded fight card set for Dec. 23

Slugfest

It turned into a three-round slugfest.

Boncales emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Junell Matbagon of Barangay Looc earned the ‘Best Boxer of the Night’ title after edging Jaycob Pedrano of Tipolo by majority decision.

Longtime NFP chief trainer Brix Flores said the academy has been staging the “Quest for Champions” series since 2021. This is part of their effort to discover and develop young boxing talents in the area.

READ: Jake Paul knocked out by Anthony Joshua in Netflix boxing bout

Notable fighters

The program has already produced several notable fighters. They include Sherwin Dacullo, who captured the Philippine Youth minimumweight title in Bohol last November.

The program, at the same time, helped develop Philippine team member Pathricia Sumalinog, Batang Pinoy gold medalists Joebert Boncales and John Eronico, and Palarong Pambansa regular contender Jerson Iñon.

Other winners on the card were:

Marvin Villafuerte over Jeffrey Gallo;

Paulino Monterola against Ernest Quiseo;

Geokent Alburo over Weldebrando Ceniza;

Jemes Ivan Nunez over Jannah Guro;

Clemjay Pardo against Geram Pepito;

John Rio Joren over Ramsey Dequillo;

David Val Quinahan against John Daryll Initan;

Nathan Betizar over Roldan Getalada, and

Paulvin Saplidan against Junman Suico.

NFP’s professional and accomplished boxer Neil John Tabanao backed the fight card along with Gary Connolly, Morris East, and Visminda Pitogo.

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