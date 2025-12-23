CTR coach Paul Joven hopes to keep title-winning core intact

Chase Tower Runs players, coaching staff, and Cebu City Christmas Basketball League organizers pose for a photo after the awarding ceremonies. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chase Tower Runs (CTR) head coach Paul Joven is hopeful that the formidable lineup assembled by businessman Chase Cokaliong can stay together for upcoming tournaments, particularly the Sinulog Cup this January.

Fresh off CTR’s hard-fought 76–71 victory over the Blancas Golden Knights to capture the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League title, Joven expressed his gratitude to Cokaliong and his desire to keep the squad intact moving forward.

“So, you know Christmas na, gusto siya mohatag sa mga players kay mao pud ilang livelihood. Hopefully makaduwa mi inig Sinulog, pero dako-dako gyud iyang nagasto para ani,” said Joven, who also serves as head coach of the University of San Carlos Warriors in the CESAFI.

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CTR is no stranger to winning major commercial tournaments. Earlier this year, the squad claimed the DAYO23 streetball title in Manila with largely the same core that powered its recent championship run.

The team bolstered its lineup with key reinforcements, including UAAP scoring champion Nic Cabañero, CESAFI two-time MVP Jared Bahay, and MPBL standouts Emman Calo, Kenny Rocacurva, William McAloney, JR Quinahan, and Jun Manzo. They were complemented by holdovers Shane Menina, Froilan Mangubat, Miguel Gastador, Ted Saga, Michael Maestre, and others.

“Kung naa sunod duwa, depende ni boss Chase Cokaliong, but to be honest, gihatag gyud ni niya sa mga CTR boys ang group karon nga makaduwa mi ani nga tournament. Tanan nakaduwa na,” Joven added.

Joven also reflected on their championship battle against the Blancas, recalling how CTR erased a double-digit deficit in the first half to seize control in the closing minutes.

“Pasalamat gyud ko sa Ginuo. If talking about sa duwa, siguro na-pressure sila sa first half kay grabe ang pangga ni Chase sa players. Medyo gigil mi. But in the fourth quarter, we mellowed down, stuck to our defense, and when the shots started falling, didto na nisugod,” said Joven.

READ: Cebu City Christmas hoops: CTR sweeps eliminations, Welec stays alive

The CTR coach was quick to credit their opponents for pushing them to the limit.

“Credit pud sa Blancas, very good team gyud sila, naa sila PBA ug UAAP players. They had good small guards, we also had effective smalls, but we had to choose kinsa ang epektibo. You could never go wrong with Jun Manzo and Jared Bahay. Manzo was effective on both ends and always delivered when it mattered,” Joven said.

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