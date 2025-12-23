War on drugs: Enablers, higher officials must be held accountable, De Lima says

After the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the conviction of three police officers for the killing of Kian delos Santos, 17, Party-list Representative Leila de Lima called for higher officials to be held accountable as well, and for the passage of the bill creating the Truth Commission on Extrajudicial Killings. | AFP File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker who spent more than six years behind bars during the war on drugs believes that higher officials must also be held accountable over the killings that fell outside of regular operations.

Holding only “low-level perpetrators” accountable isn’t enough, said Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima.

She gave her comment one day after the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the conviction of three police officers involved in the killing of Kian delos Santos, 17, during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City in August 2017.

“We expect nothing less than the affirmation of the conviction of the three police officers involved in the brutal killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos,” de Lima said.

‘Higher or highest responsibility for the carnage’

“And beyond these low-level perpetrators, we continue to seek accountability from those with higher or highest responsibility for the carnage executed under the murderous war on drugs, including its enablers,” she said.

“Many years may have passed, but the pain brought by the sound of gunfire, the appeals of the helpless and the young people murdered, and the grief of the bereaved families will remain fresh until the true perpetrators behind the killings of thousands of Filipinos are not held accountable,” she said.

Read: Kian delos Santos case: High Court upholds conviction of killers

Going after higher-level officers can be attained, de Lima said, if bills seeking to create a truth commission on extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and preventing EJKs become law.

De Lima served as justice secretary from 2010-2015 and before that, as chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights from 2008-2010. She was arrested in 2017, less than a year into the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, and kept behind bars until being released on bail in November 2023.

Truth Commission on Extrajudicial Killings

“We once again reiterate our call for the swift passage of the Truth Commission on Extrajudicial Killings Act and the Anti-EJK Act, not only to achieve justice and national healing, but also to ensure that such heinous crimes never happen again,” she said. “Justice for all the victims!”

Manila Second District Rep. Rolando Valeriano said that the conviction of the police officers involved in delos Santos’ killing, and the subsequent SC affirmation, should lead to thorough reforms within the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The lawmaker chairs the House of Representatives’ committee on public order and safety.

“The Supreme Court decision will not bring back Kian Loyd Delos Santos to his family, but it will give them some measure of solace this Christmas that justice has finally been given to their family,” he said.

Calling for a complete reform of the police

Read: Palace: Kian delos Santos case bares need for deeper probe into EJKs

“With the Supreme Court decision upholding the conviction of the murderers of Kian Delos Santos, I hereby challenge the Philippine National Police to undertake a thorough and complete reform of its entire organization, from precinct level to the national headquarters, resulting in a total shift to a humane policing mindset, purpose, and reality,” he said.

“This reform must start today,” he added.

In November 2018, three police officers involved in delos Santos’ death were found guilty of murder by the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 125.

The three officers were identified as PO3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda, and PO1 Jerwin Cruz.

Delos Santos — a Grade 11 student — was labeled as part of the illegal drug trade, even though it was eventually revealed that he was not the original target of the police operation.

Police also claimed that delos Santos had resisted arrest and opened fire at them when he was apprehended, but closed-circuit television camera footage showed the officers dragging the boy before he was shot to death.

Kian was shot, killed while he was sitting or kneeling

On Monday, December 21, it was announced that the SC has affirmed the three police officers’ conviction.

In their defense, the police officers claimed they were responding to reports of illegal drug activity in the area and alleged that shots were fired at them, prompting Oares to chase the supposed shooter and return fire.

But the High Tribunal’s Second Division denied the appeals and upheld the lower court’s findings that treachery attended the killing — citing the testimony of the medico-legal officer who said that delos Santos was likely sitting or kneeling when he was shot.

“Next, we note that the prosecution evidence showed the chain of events that led to Kian being particularly put in this location and in that position by the accused, allowing them to shoot Kian with impunity, and ensuring the execution of the crime,” the Supreme Court stated.

“Considering all these circumstances, treachery was present,” it concluded.

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