Sara Duterte visits Teves, not Madriaga in jail, says Remulla

Vice President Sara Duterte visits former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility at Camp Bagong Diwa, according to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. | INQUIRER.net photos by by Niño Jesus Orbeta and Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — Interior chief Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte visited the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Taguig City’s Camp Bagong Diwa.

However, Remulla said Duterte visited dismissed Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. and not her alleged bagman, Ramil Madriaga.

Remulla made the remarks in response to claims of Raymund Palad, one of Madriaga’s lawyers. Palad said Duterte made two visits to his client’s detention cell to allegedly stop him from exposing her alleged dealings.

READ: Sara Duterte visited Madriaga twice to stop expose, says lawyer

Self-confessed bagman

Madriaga said he started serving Duterte as an aide when she was still Davao City mayor. He had claimed in an affidavit submitted before the Office of the Ombudsman that he delivered large amounts of money to various individuals upon her orders.

Duterte vehemently denied this. She deemed the allegations as attempts to undermine her possible 2028 presidential bid.

READ: VP Sara Duterte: Madriaga wants to stop my possible bid for presidency

“She went there but she talked to Arnie Teves, not to Madriaga,” Remulla said in a press conference in Filipino.

‘Kumustahan’

Remulla confirmed that the vice president visited Teves on October 19.

According to him, Duterte’s visit was also caught on CCTV camera, while a warden was also with them in its entirety.

“The warden has shown records, the warden was present there during the meeting, not much was talked about, they only asked ‘how are you’ to each other,” Remulla also said.

“So that was the extent of the report to me,” he also said.

READ: No more Timor-Leste ‘paradise’ for Teves

Teves was accused of masterminding the assassination of his political rival, former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, in March 2023, which also led to death of eight other provincial staff and constituents.

After fleeing the country, Teves sought asylum in East Timor but its president ordered his return last May.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP