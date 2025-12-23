Cebu City fire displaces 180 individuals days before Christmas

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 38 families made up of 180 individuals have been displaced by a morning fire that swept through Sitio Kauswagan in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, on Monday, December 22.

And they are now bracing for the possibility of spending Christmas in temporary shelters after the blaze destroyed multiple homes, leaving several families with nothing to return to.

As of this Tuesday, December 23, the affected families are temporarily relocated at Villa Zacate Gym in the same barangay, where initial assessments, validation of affected households, and coordination for relief assistance are ongoing.

Fire hits Sitio Kauswagan

The fire broke out at around 10:46 a.m. and rapidly spread through closely packed residential structures, according to the Cebu City Fire Station.

Firefighters raised the first alarm two minutes later and managed to bring the blaze under control by 11:30 a.m., before fully extinguishing it at 11:55 a.m.

Fire authorities reported that the blaze affected an area of about 272 square meters and caused an estimated P408,000 in damage.

A total of 12 fire trucks, two ambulances, and 15 auxiliary personnel were deployed to the scene.

One male resident sustained a burn injury during the incident, while no fatalities were reported.

Extent of damage and displaced

Meanwhile, a separate assessment by the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) indicated a wider impact, reporting a total of 38 families displaced, involving 180 individuals.

Of the 27 establishments affected, 10 houses were totally burned, six were partially damaged, and two sustained slight damage.

One fire truck was also reported damaged during operations.

DSWS data showed that the displaced residents included infants, toddlers, school-aged children, teenagers, adults, and senior citizens.

Temporary shelter and assistance

Authorities said arrangements for temporary shelter and aid would continue as the families would begin recovery efforts days before Christmas.

Fire investigators are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

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