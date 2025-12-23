Cabral’s devices now with Ombudsman, gadgets to remain sealed

Facade of the Office of the Ombudsman FILE / OMBUDSMAN PHILIPPINES FACEBOOK PAGE

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has confirmed receipt of the different gadgets assigned to the late Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, which were ordered to be turned over to protect any data and documents inside them.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano on Tuesday said that the central processing unit (CPU) of Cabral’s computers, along with several files, have been sealed and will remain that way until a digital forensic test can be conducted.

“The CPU and files of Usec. Cabral have been sealed and delivered to the custody of the Office of the Ombudsman. It will remain sealed until we are able to do a digital forensic test,” Clavano told reporters in a message.

READ: DPWH turns over Cabral’s computer, files to Ombudsman

READ: Remulla: Foul play ruled out in Cabral’s death

When asked if the Ombudsman will also seek custody of Cabral’s cellular phones, Clavano said that it is a matter up to the Philippine National Police (PNP), although they have expressed “utmost interest” in the phone.

“That’s a PNP matter. But we have expressed our utmost interest in the cellphone,” he added.

On Monday, the Office of the Ombudsman directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to produce all the electronic gadgets issued to Cabral, for them to check whether the data inside these devices have been altered or tampered.

Clavano said that the Office has issued a subpoena duces tecum against all computer and electronic devices issued to Cabral, who died from a fall from Kennon Road last Friday.

Cabral’s possession

The subpoena comes after concerns that documents in Cabral’s possession, which have not been turned over yet to investigating bodies, may be lost after her death.

In a separate statement, the DPWH said they will comply with the subpoena and turn over all of Cabral’s devices.

“In full compliance with the Subpoena Duces Tecum issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be immediately turning over all data storage devices, with the corresponding authority to submit the same to the PNP-ACG for forensics examination, as well as all documents, records, and files under the office of the late former Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral,” DPWH said.

“The Department remains committed to transparency and will continue to cooperate fully with investigating bodies to provide any further assistance required in the ongoing inquiry,” the department added.

READ: Catalina Cabral’s death leaves questions unanswered

There have been calls from different sectors about securing Cabral’s devices after her death, aside from proposals seeking a congressional investigation into the circumstances surrounding her demise.

At the House of Representatives, lawmakers filed House Resolution (HR) No. 606 on Monday, asking the House committee on good government and public accountability and the committee on public works and highways to check issues related to Cabral’s death.

Reports last Thursday night stated that Cabral was found near Bued River’s riverbank, around 20 to 30 meters below Kennon Road, unconscious and unresponsive.

Eventually, physicians on site declared Cabral dead due to a fall. Ricardo Hernandez, Cabral’s driver, informed the police that he was driving his employer down Kennon Road when she decided to disembark and asked to be left alone at Purok Maramal, Sitio Camp 5 at 3:00 p.m.

The driver said he looked for Cabral by 5:00 p.m., but could not find her. He then sped off back to a hotel in Baguio City where they stayed, but he still was not able to see her.

But netizens and lawmakers have raised different speculations regarding Cabral’s cause of death, as the timeline surrounding the incident supposedly has inconsistencies. Last Friday, Erice questioned the driver’s decision to leave her along Kennon Road for hours, noting that it is very illogical and should be taken a closer look at by authorities.

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