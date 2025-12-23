Pinoy Christmas village fair: DTI chief hopes for ₱200M in sales

Local manufacturers need exposure, especially to Metro Manila consumers, so their “export-ready” goods can gain a following, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque (center, at another DTI event) said at the Tatak Pinoy Christmas Village fair. | DTI Philippines/FB Photo

MANILA – Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque expressed optimism that the around 300 participants in the six-day Tatak Pinoy Christmas Village trade fair, which opened Tuesday, December 23, at the SM Megamall Trade Halls, will generate nearly ₱200 million in sales.

“We don’t have a sales forecast yet for this trade fair but we’re hoping to reach the almost ₱200-million mark because of the Christmas season,” she said.

She explained that a recent Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) show netted sales of around ₱115 million, which clearly shows how these events support local businesses and open more opportunities to sell locally and abroad.

“The success rate is like 80 percent, because usually the ones who join the trade fairs are government-compliant, and they are ready to accept retail and wholesale buys. Others are even export-ready. What they really need, especially those from the provinces, is exposure, for Metro Manila customers to know that they exist,” she said.

A 120-million-strong Filipino market

“We want to exhaust the 120-million Filipino market of the Philippines, that’s why we are really putting up all of these trade shows,” she said.

In an earlier interview, Roque said that Dec. 23 is the peak of Christmas season shopping, when people make sure they have all the gifts and supplies they will need for the season. The DTI chief recently stirred public debate when she said that ₱500 would be enough for a Noche Buena meal for a family of four. She later clarified that she meant a simple meal.

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In her opening speech at the Tatak Pinoy Christmas Village fair, the secretary said that the agency led 12 trade shows this year, up from five last year, to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) further.

Business owners can join these trade fairs for free, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s goal to provide all businesses with opportunities to gain access to markets and to expand.

Available support: training, packaging, branding

“Our goal is clear. We don’t just want Filipino businesses to survive. We want them to scale. We want them to thrive. And we want them to succeed,” she said.

MSMEs comprise 99.5 percent of businesses in the Philippines, 60 percent of the workforce, and contribute around 40 percent of gross domestic product, she said.

Roque said the DTI has various programs to support MSMEs, from training to product packaging assistance, branding, and elevating the products to make them export-ready.

“We are preparing the MSMEs to be export-ready because it provides big opportunity. But let us not also forget that there are also big opportunities here in the Philippines,” she said.

Roque also encouraged business owners to use online platforms to further expand their operations and market access, but reminded them to make sure they comply with standards.

“The government is here to assist you as best and as aggressively as we can. In the Bagong Pilipinas, we know that we are stronger when the public and private sectors work together,” she added. (PNA)

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