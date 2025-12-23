Environmental accounting: Central Visayas hosts some 6.2% of nation’s mangroves
CEBU CITY, Philippines-Central Visayas gained 304 hectares of mangroves between 2015 and 2020.
Its total of 19,333 hectares in 2020 represented some 6.2 percent of the national mangrove stock that spanned 311,216 hectares.
These details form part of the Mangrove Extent Accounts, the first in a series released starting this year by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
“In 2020, the Philippines’ total mangrove extent reached 311,216 hectares (ha), a 2.8 percent increase from 302,811 ha in 2015,” the PSA said in a statement on Monday, December 22.
Nature-based solutions to flooding
However, the national total in 2020 represented only 1.1 percent of the country’s total land area of 29.59 million ha.
Read: Cebu, Mandaue strengthen flood control with gabion dams, early warning systems
Mangroves are among the recommended nature-based solutions to floods.
They “provide protection against storms and erosion, sources of food and timber, improved water quality, and carbon sequestration,” the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has pointed out.
The world’s mangrove forests shelter more than 1,533 different species, including commercially important fish.
“Although mangroves account for less than one percent of the cover of global tropical forests (in 2020), they provide critical ecosystem goods and services to the estimated 2.4 billion people living within 100 kilometers of the coast,” the UNEP said.
MIMAROPA contributes 22.4% of the country’s mangroves
According to the new PSA report, the five regions with the largest mangrove areas in 2020 were:
- MIMAROPA with 69,709 ha or 22.4 percent of the national total;
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 51,881 ha or 17.2%;
- Eastern Visayas with 34,679 ha or 11.2%;
- Caraga Region with 27,276 ha or 8.76%; and
- Zamboanga Peninsula with 27,091 ha or 8.70%.
Being landlocked, the Cordillera Administrative Region had no mangroves at all. Four other regions with minimal mangrove cover were:
- Metro Manila with 133 ha or 0.04%;
- Ilocos Region with 1,771 ha or 0.4%;
- SOCCSKSARGEN with 1,982 ha or 0.61%; and
- Central Luzon with 2,383 ha or 0.62%.
The report will track two key targets of the Sustainable Development Goals: Target 14.2 on protecting and restoring ecosystems; and Target 15.1 on conserving and restore terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems.
The Mangrove Extent Accounts will form part of the natural capital accounts required under the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) or Republic Act 11995, which was signed into law in May 2024.
Read: Nature-based solutions in flood master plan, DENR assures
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