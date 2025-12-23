Diokno on Cabral’s gadgets: Gov’t slow to seize possible evidence

Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno criticized the slow effort to retrieve items that were in the care of the late ex-undersecretary of public works Maria Catalina Cabral. | Photo from Chel Diokno FB

MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan party-list Rep. Chel Diokno has questioned the seemingly late request for cyber warrants against gadgets and other documents previously in the late undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral’s possession.

This move should have been done months ago, Diokno said.

Diokno, in a statement, said that he had urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) two months ago to apply for cyber warrants to preserve the electronic gadgets of resigned department officials who are allegedly involved in the infrastructure corruption scheme.

According to the lawmaker, he told Secretary Vince Dizon to make use of this mechanism to ensure that possible evidence would not be disposed of or tampered.

“Yet it’s only the other day, based on the news, na merong nag-apply (that somebody applied) for cyber warrants,” Diokno said on Monday.

READ: Catalina Cabral’s death leaves questions unanswered

‘It took so long’

“We were wondering why it took so long before warrants were applied when they knew about these issues beforehand,” he said. “But they only made a move only after the death of Usec. Cabral.”

Last Friday, it was reported that Cabral died due to a fall from a ravine along Kennon Road towards Bued River’s riverbank. Consequently, several individuals, including Diokno’s colleagues, Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña and Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice, called for the preservation of evidence under the ex-DPWH official’s care.

The Office of the Ombudsman was also urged to take custody of the evidence. But Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano clarified that there is a need to apply for a cyber warrant to preserve Cabral’s electronic devices.

Clavano said that the anti-graft body, for the meantime, has directed Benguet authorities “to take custody of and preserve” her cellphone and other electronic devices.

READ: Lawmakers, civil society: Will the truth die with Cabral?

Check for tampering

On Monday, Clavano announced that the Office of the Ombudsman directed the DPWH to produce all the electronic gadgets issued to former Cabral. The office told the department to check whether the data inside these devices has been altered or tampered.

DPWH vowed to comply with the directive. On Tuesday, DPWH said it has forwarded the central processing unit (CPU) of Cabral’s computers, along with several files, to the Ombudsman.

Clavano eventually confirmed that the Office has received the possible pieces of evidence. He added that these have been sealed and will remain that way until a digital forensic test is conducted.

House minority’s call

Diokno, Cendaña, Erice, and other members of the Minority bloc have called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cabral’s death. Certain quarters continue to spread several rumors and assumptions as to what caused her demise.

Under House Resolution (HR) No. 606 filed on Monday, lawmakers want the House committee on good government and public accountability and the committee on public works and highways to check Cabral’s death. She could have been a key player in infrastructure corruption investigations.

“She does not only know who the contractors and proponents are for each project, it seems that she even has an idea who are behind these anomalies — that’s why we should not allow her knowledge of things to be buried with her,” Diokno said.

“We have to get to the bottom of this,” he said. “We have to know not only what happened to her and what her actual genuine cause of death is, but also to find out what she knew and what we can still unearth based on the investigation that we will conduct.”

According to Diokno, he will push for the passage of a death investigation and autopsy law to address similar cases in the future.

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