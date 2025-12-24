‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect PH on Christmas eve

DOST-Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon (amihan) and the easterlies will continue to affect the country on Christmas Eve, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

READ: 3 weather systems to cause rains over parts of the Philippines on Dec. 23 — Pagasa

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region and Quezon.

READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and the eastern section of Southern Luzon will experience moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)

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