Sarah Discaya, 9 others undergoing mandatory quarantine in Lapu-Lapu jail

Detained contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya arrived in Mactan-Cebu International Airport and was turned over to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail on Saturday, December 20. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Detained contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and nine other accused, including officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), are undergoing mandatory quarantine at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail following their recent turnover to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Chief Inspector Ivy Christine T. Manigos, female dormitory warden of the Lapu-Lapu City Jail, said on Tuesday, December 23, that the four newly committed female detainees—Discaya included—are placed in a reception cell for a mandatory quarantine period ranging from five days to two weeks.

READ: Sarah Discaya, 8 DPWH engineers placed in Lapu-Lapu City Jail

Isolation period

“They are given their basic needs but, for now, since bago pa sila ginommit, they are still under mandatory quarantine for five days to two weeks, and then we will wait for the recommendation of our regional physician as to whether ano na po yung magiging next steps namin. But rest assured that the BJMP is doing its best and we know that this facility can secure our high-profile PDLs,” she said.

(They are given their basic needs but, for now, since they are newly committed, they are still under mandatory quarantine for five days to two weeks, and then we will wait for the recommendation of our regional physician as to whether what will be our next steps. But rest assured that the BJMP is doing its best and we know that this facility can secure our high-profile PDLs.)

The isolation period covers health monitoring and the completion of booking procedures, pending recommendations from the facility’s regional physician.

READ: Sarah Discaya arrives in Cebu for flood control case proceedings

Discaya and 3 other female co-accused

Manigos said Discaya was joined in quarantine with two other female DPWH officials and Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, an executive officer of a Discaya-owned construction firm and who surrendered to Pasig police and was turned over to the jail on Sunday, December 21.

She added that all newly committed persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) would be subjected to the same quarantine rules, with access to basic needs, legal counsel, and medical care, and that no special requests were made by Discaya during the isolation period.

READ: NBI confirms Sarah Discaya, other DPWH officials’ surrender

No special treatment, added security

Manigos said the BJMP was closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) for perimeter security and had deployed additional personnel since the detainees’ arrival.

She emphasized that all PDLs were treated equally and that the facility was capable of securing high-profile detainees.

Jail Superintendent Richard B. Tulabing, male dormitory warden, said the six male detainees were also under quarantine and would be assessed for placement with the general population after medical clearance.

He reiterated that there was no VIP treatment in the facility and that cell assignments would follow standard policy.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy to corrupt: When did you last cry for your people?

Police inspection and perimeter augmentation

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director PBGen Redrico A. Maranan visited the Lapu-Lapu City Jail on the same day, following the issuance of commitment orders on Saturday, December 20, to ensure that detainees were not accorded special treatment while being treated humanely.

Maranan said an ocular inspection confirmed that the detainees were housed in regular jail facilities and were still isolated solely for health monitoring.

“Nag-conduct tayo ng ocular inspection together with the officers of BJMP at nakita natin na nandun talaga sila sa regular jails, talagang totoong kulungan,” he said.

(We conducted an ocular inspection together with the officers of the BJMP and we saw that they were really in regular jails, really true jails.)

Jail security

Once cleared by BJMP doctors, they will be integrated into the general population.

Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office officer-in-charge, said security outside the jail had been intensified, with two SWAT teams, two police visibility teams, and covert security deployed on a 24-hour basis.

He added that police were prepared to provide full security during court appearances, including arraignment, when ordered.

READ: No holiday furlough for Discaya, ex-DPWH engineers — Lacson

Health monitoring ongoing

Jail officials said none of the quarantined detainees were showing symptoms such as cough, colds, or fever, noting only pre-existing medical conditions consistent with their commitment records.

The BJMP said final placement decisions would depend on medical recommendations after the quarantine period.

Discaya and the other detainees remain under BJMP custody, facing charges of malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP