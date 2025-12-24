Archbishop Uy: Celebrations should give life, not take it

Archbishop Abet Uy | The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has issued a pastoral appeal urging the public to rethink the use of firecrackers and fireworks as Christmas and New Year celebrations draw near.

He warned that “no celebration is worth a child’s injury, a family’s grief, or the suffering of the vulnerable.”

In a message addressed to the faithful, Uy framed his call not as a rebuke, but as a plea from a pastor concerned for life, safety, and compassion.

“Celebration is meant to give life, not take it. Joy is meant to unite, not to harm,” Uy said, as he reflected on the recurring toll of holiday revelry marked by firecracker-related injuries, fires, and trauma.

READ: Cebu City regulates firecracker sale, use over holiday season

A pastor’s appeal amid familiar tragedies

Uy lamented that every year, the same painful scenes would resurface during the holidays: children rushed to hospitals with burned hands and damaged eyes, families mourning loved ones lost to preventable accidents, and communities disrupted by fires, pollution, and fear.

He pointed out that the elderly, the sick, and persons with disabilities are often shaken by loud explosions, while animals are left terrified or harmed by the noise.

READ: Cebu City police warns public on banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

“No celebration is worth a child’s injury, no noise is worth a mother’s tears, no moment of excitement is worth the suffering of the poor, the sick, or the defenseless,” the archbishop said.

Beyond physical harm, Uy emphasized the environmental cost of firecrackers, citing polluted air, debris-clogged waterways, and fires that destroy homes and livelihoods.

“God entrusted creation to us—not to abuse it, but to care for it,” he said, adding that smoke, fire, and waste are not signs of joy, but reminders of neglected responsibility.

‘True joy does not explode’

In one of the most striking lines of his appeal, Uy said: “True joy does not explode. True joy flows from love.”

He called on parents and elders to guide the youth and teach them that courage is not found in danger, happiness is not measured by noise, and maturity is shown by choosing what protects life.

To young people, Uy expressed trust and confidence, urging them to channel their energy and creativity toward celebrations that are safe, meaningful, and life-giving.

READ: DOH: Don’t drink before driving as holiday road crashes hit over 11,000

“There are many ways to rejoice,” he said, citing prayer and thanksgiving, music and shared meals, acts of charity and kindness, and simple lights that recall Christ as the Light of the world.

Uy closed his appeal with a call for celebrations rooted in compassion rather than spectacle.

“May our celebrations be remembered not for their noise, but for their compassion. Not for their smoke, but for their light,” he said.

City tightens firecracker rules

Uy’s message comes as Cebu City authorities implement stricter regulations on the sale and use of firecrackers and fireworks during the holidays to prevent injuries and fires.

Under Executive Order No. 47 and City Ordinance No. 2290, the sale of firecrackers and fireworks is allowed only at Pond F in the South Road Properties (SRP) from December 18, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Mayor Nestor Archival said limiting sales to a single, regulated area had shown positive results.

READ: Cebu City regulates sale, use of fireworks, firecrackers

“Nasugdan na didto, and I think it’s working. Kung gusto mo naay mapalit, then didto ra gyud mo magpalit, and, if possible, didto lang mo magpabuto lang sad,” Archival said, urging buyers to purchase — and, if possible, light fireworks — only within the designated zone.

(We have started there, and I think it’s working. If you want to buy, then you can only buy there, and, if possible, you will just let it explode there.)

The city has enforced a strict “no permit, no selling” policy, requiring vendors to secure authorization from the Business Permits and Licensing Office before operating.

Prohibited zones, safety measures

The order bans the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in hospitals, clinics, schools, day care centers, public parks, plazas, and marketplaces, as well as within 50 meters of hospitals, schools, and churches.

Authorized stalls must be spaced at least six meters apart, display clear “No Smoking” signage, and keep functional fire extinguishers, water, and sand on hand. A water tanker will also be on standby in the area.

READ: DOH: 3 of 7 firecracker-related injuries involve teenagers or younger

Testing or igniting firecrackers near selling zones is strictly prohibited, while designated parking areas must be at least 15 meters away from fireworks stalls to prevent accidents.

Barangay officials have been instructed to activate their disaster preparedness teams to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

“Ako na silang gihatagan og instructions to beware and be active kay basig naay mga tao na within their area magpabuto, unya kuyaw kaayo sa sunog,” Archival said.

(I have already given them instructions to beware and be active because there might be persons not within their area who would use firecrackers, and there’s a risk of fire.)

Violators face confiscation of firecrackers, fines, and other penalties under existing laws.

Health risks compound holiday dangers

Health officials have repeatedly warned that firecracker injuries often spike alongside road crashes during the holidays, creating what they describe as a “double threat” to public safety.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that from December 2024 to January 2025, at least 11,146 patients nationwide were treated for road crash injuries — nearly double the cases recorded in the preceding two months. Of these, 1,173 involved alcohol consumption.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, medical officer IV of the DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development, earlier cautioned against illegal and unregulated firecrackers, which could cause burns, blast injuries, and respiratory complications.

“As much as possible, dili ta magpabuto ilabi na mga illegal firecrackers,” Blanco said, adding that smoke can trigger asthma and other lung illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

(As much as possible, we should not use firecrackers, especially those illegal firecrackers.)

To cope with the anticipated surge in emergencies, the DOH will place health facilities under Code White from December 16, 2025, to January 4, 2026, putting hospitals and medical personnel on heightened alert.

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