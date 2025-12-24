DepEd : Over 145K public school teachers promoted under Marcos admin

A public school teacher and her students during a classroom exercise. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Over 145,000 public school teachers have been promoted since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed presidency in 2022 with the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) program continuing to advance the careers of thousands of public teachers, according to the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday.

The DepEd recorded a total of 145,983 promotions for public school teachers stressing that the government is working to resolve backlogs in career progression.

The DepEd also said that through the ECP, which was established in 2022 and implemented under the leadership of Education Secretary Sonny Angara in July 2024, the agency formally promoted 16,025 teachers, while 39,296 applications for reclassification and an additional 1,887 cases of retirable Teacher I are pending approval before the Department of Budget and Management.

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Marcos also previously signed Republic Act No. 12288, or the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act, which seeks to ensure professional development and career growth by expanding promotion from Teacher I to Master Teacher I under a system that prioritizes competency over seniority.

“Ipinapakita nito ang panibagong reporma ng pamahalaan na tugunan ang matagal nang naipong backlog sa promosyon at maibalik ang sigla sa propesyon sa pagtuturo. Sa lawak ng bilang, malinaw na unti-unti nang humahabol ang sistema sa mga taong inilaan ng mga guro sa serbisyo,” DepEd said in a statement.

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With this, the agency shared stories of two public school teachers from Vigan City who recently rose ranks in the career progression. They are Ofelia De Peralta and Lucrecia Roca, who were once Teacher III but are now promoted to Teacher VI.

In the same statement, De Peralta shared that she was a Teacher I for 14 years, and another 15 years as a Teacher II. However, her career progression took quite a while when she rose to Teacher III.

Roca likewise shared the same experience where she was classified as a Teacher II in 1999 and later on as a Teacher III in 2010. Roca said that she did not expect the promotion at her retirement age as a teacher.

“Kasi ilang buwan lang, mabilis ang pagkakapromote sa akin. Hindi ko inexpect at hindi ko akalain na mag-promote ako as Teacher VI kasi at my age, retirable na. Pero dumating pa rin,” Roca expressed in the same statement.

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