Budget delay no threat to services, Capitol officials say

Provincial Board Member Celestino ‘Tining’ Martinez during the second reading of the budget proposal on December 22, 2025 | Photo from Beyond Legislative

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite waiting for final approval for the P11.9 billion proposed budget for 2026, Capitol officials assured the public that the delivery of provincial services would continue uninterrupted.

The Cebu Provincial Board has approved on second reading the proposed P11.9-billion provincial budget for 2026, with the third and final reading set after the Christmas break.

Until then, the provincial government will operate under a reenacted budget at the start of the year, said Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations.

However, the legislator stressed that postponing the final reading until January would not delay government programs or essential services.

READ: What the 2026 budget is telling us

“Second read­ing is where all the amend­ments, changes, and pro­pos­als come in. It’s the most crucial stage,” Martinez said.

In the meantime, the schedule for the third reading depends on the availability of board members after the holidays, with January 5 identified as a tentative date.

Under the Provincial Board’s House Rules, the annual budget cannot be certified as urgent and must complete the full legislative process.

The budget proposal, for its part, has been returned to the Provincial Budget Office to incorporate amendments approved during second-reading deliberations, including fund transfers and reappropriations, before being resubmitted for final approval.

Delays

The executive department of the Cebu Provincial government has submitted its budget proposal for 2026 beyond the October 16 deadline under the Local Government Code.

Among the reasons cited in the delayed submission were the twin calamities—the 6.9 magnitude earthquake and Typhoon Tino that left most parts of central and northern Cebu devastated.

READ: Tining defends CPAC budget cut, cites legal constraints

The Capitol’s decision to do extended consultations with civil society organizations and sectoral boards had also led to the late submission.

Adjustments

During the December 22 budget hearings, members of the PB defended their position to reallocate approximately P178 million in public funds.

These include their suggestions to completely defund the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC) and slash more than half of the amount earmarked for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo.

Furthermore, the committee, Martinez said, identified several budget items that were recurring, redundant, or excessive, as well as allocations for offices not directly under the provincial government and lacking sufficient legal basis.

The legislative instead recommended using the amount to acquire engineering equipment, fund repair and maintenance operations, and support demolition of damaged structures after the recent earthquake.

READ: Governor Pam defends CPAC amid plans to defund it

Lawmakers also told the executive that the realigned funds could finance clearing and other urgent works across the province.

No politics

Martinez reiterated that the board’s review was guided by legality, transparency, and proper procedure, not politics.

Vice Governor Glenn Soco, meanwhile, defended the independence of the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan, saying budget disagreements with the executive branch are part of the system of checks and balances.

“This Board acts independently and is accountable for its own decisions,” Soco said.

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