Christmas wishes from Siloys

CONSOLACION, Cebu — Christmas is the season of hope, reflection, and giving.

This is where people pause to think about what they aspire to achieve and what they wish to receive in the coming year. Beyond the gifts and celebrations, it is a time when heartfelt dreams take center stage.

Often, these wishes go beyond material things. For many, Christmas becomes a moment to voice quiet prayers for good health, stable jobs, stronger family ties, and a better year ahead after months of challenges.

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Here are some of the Christmas wishes we’ve gathered from our ka-Siloys:

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As the year draws to a close, these wishes remind us that Christmas is not just about what’s under the tree, but about shared hopes that connect communities.

Ikaw ka-Siloy, what’s your wish this Christmas?