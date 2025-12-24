Swimming, diving prohibited in Santa Fe’s famous Ruins

The Ruins in Brgy. Pooc, Santa Fe, Cebu. | Photo from Santa Fe Tourism Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Swimming and diving are now prohibited in several coastal areas of Santa Fe, Bantayan Island in northern Cebu, including the popular The Ruins, due to safety concerns.

The ban follows reports of rockfall and unstable cliff conditions in Barangay Pooc, prompting the local government there to cordon the area off to the public.

This meant swimming and diving there, including in The Ruins, are prohibited, said Mayor Ithamar Espinosa.

READ: Santa Fe safe for tourists after 6.9 quake: ‘We’re open for business’

An assessment from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) warned of continuing rockfall and the risk of sudden cliff collapse that could prove fatal to swimmers.

“Subay sang assessment gikan sa Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), aray nangataktak nga mga bato kag dili lat lig-on ang kahimtang sa pangpang sa maong mga lugar, nga nagdala ug seryosong peligro sa tanan nga mangaligo,” Espinosa explained.

(Based on the assessment of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), there is ongoing rockfall and unstable cliff conditions in the area, posing serious safety risks.)

That’s why authorities urged residents and tourists to strictly follow the swimming ban.

Santa Fe’s steep limestone formations have been frequently used by tourists as jump-off points for recreational diving and cliff jumping, activities popularized on social media platforms in recent years, locally and among foreign visitors as well.

The Ruins, which refers to the shell of a residential structure along the coastline, has long been a magnet for visitors seeking dramatic photos and adrenaline-filled dives.

Santa Fe in Bantayan Island is one of Cebu’s popular beach destinations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP