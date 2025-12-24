NBA: Spurs beat Thunder for 2nd time in 10 days

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in action during the second quarter of the game against Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center on December 23, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. | Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images/AFP

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson had 25 points, Stephon Castle added 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs stormed past Oklahoma City 130-110 on Tuesday night, winning their seventh straight and beating the Thunder for the second time in 10 days.

Victor Wembanyama’s streak of consecutive games with at least one block ended at 101 games, but the Spurs were just happy to have him on the court after he was downgraded to questionable on Monday. Wembanyama finished with 12 points.

READ: NBA: Nuggets jump out to a 19-0 lead and rout the Jazz 135-112

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams added 17.

San Antonio has won 14 of 17 to move into second in the West. Oklahoma City has lost three of five games since opening the season 24-1. The defending champions’ fourth loss this season was by far their worst, as the previous three were by 2, 2 and 5 points.

The Thunder’s second loss of the season was 111-109 against the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinal on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas.

The rematch was another tense battle between the top two seeds in the Western Conference.

READ: NBA: Pelicans tame Mavericks for 5th straight win

There were 15 lead changes and 13 ties before San Antonio pulled away late in the third quarter.

Wembanyama and Spurs rookie Dylan Harper led the second-half surge.

Harper was limited to four points but had season-highs with five steals and 10 assists.

Wembanyama came off the bench for the sixth straight game after missing 12 consecutive games with a strained left calf.

READ: NBA: Bulls rally from late 10-point deficit to survive Hawks

He drained a 26-foot 3-pointer over Alex Caruso three minutes into the final quarter to give the Spurs a 98-86 lead. San Antonio extended the lead to 101-88 two minutes later when Wembanyama assisted on Castle’s 3-pointer.

The Spurs and Thunder play again on Thursday in Oklahoma City to close a home-and-home set.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP