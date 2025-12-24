CamSur clash: 3 NPA leaders, 2 members killed

RECOVERED. Firearms and other items recovered after an encounter between the New People’s Army and government troops in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur on Tuesday (Dec. 23, 2025). Leaders and members of the terrorist group were killed in the encounter. (Photo courtesy of 9ID)

LEGAZPI CITY – Three leaders and two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have been killed in a clash with government troops in Camarines Sur on Tuesday.

The Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division spokesperson Maj. Frank Roldan said troops from the 83rd Infantry Battalion and the Philippine National Police encountered the group in a mountainous area of Barangay Burabod, Lagonoy.

READ: NPA explosives kill 2 ahead of Christmas ceasefire

Alias Bal

Roldan said among the casualties were alias Bal, head of the Regional Urban Committee of the Bicol Regional Party Committee; alias Paeng, head of Platoon 1, Komiteng Larangang Guerilla Sub-Regional Committee; and alias Ter/Dado, head of KLG2, SRC2, along with their members with aliases Cris, and Pepe.

He said recovered from the scene were an M16 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, three anti-personnel mines, a laptop, and personal belongings.

READ: NPA membership down to 780; over 5,000 seek amnesty – gov’t

Intensified operations

The incident follows the intensified pursuit operations of the troops after the discovery of four M16 rifles in Barangay Pinamihagan, Lagonoy on Dec. 20.

Roldan said the group is attempting to return to areas they previously controlled to garner support, but some residents reported them to authorities.

9ID Commander Maj. Gen. Aldwine Almase thanked the community for its cooperation in maintaining peace and security.

He urged the remaining members of the group to surrender. (PNA)

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