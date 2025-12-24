Acute non-communicable disease cases claim 2 lives – DOH

(FILE PHOTO)

MANILA, Philippines – Two individuals died from acute complications of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) monitored across 10 pilot sites of the Department of Health (DOH) as of 4:59 a.m. on Dec. 24.

In its latest surveillance report released Wednesday, the DOH said one fatality was due to acute stroke, while the other succumbed to acute coronary syndrome.

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From Dec. 21 to 24, the DOH recorded the highest number of cases in adults aged 60 to 69. Acute stroke registered 15 out of 45 monitored cases, while acute coronary syndrome accounted for 14 out of 25 cases.

Bronchial asthma also ranked among the top conditions, with four out of nine cases reported among children aged 0 to 9.

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The DOH reminded the public to remain vigilant during the holiday season, noting that NCD complications tend to increase due to factors such as overeating, smoking, alcohol consumption, stress, and exposure to asthma triggers.

Health officials advised individuals experiencing chest pain, breathing difficulty, sudden numbness, or weakness in any part of the body to seek immediate medical consultation.

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The agency also urged families to maintain clean environment and have necessary medications on hand, especially for children with asthma.

For emergencies, the DOH encouraged the public to contact the 911 Emergency Hotline or the 1555 DOH Emergency Number. (PNA)

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