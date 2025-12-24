SSS to roll out new programs, expansion plans for 2026

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MANILA, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) is set to roll out several programs in 2026, including pension increases, a micro loan program, continued emergency loan support and other expansion initiatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state-run agency said it aimed to enhance its servicing platforms.

“We also look forward to 2026 where we continue implementation of existing programs, develop new ones, strengthen member servicing, and expand the footprint of SSS nationwide and abroad,” SSS president and CEO Robert De Claro said.

READ: SSS offers Calamity Loan Program to Cebu earthquake victims, typhoon-affected members

Among its programs are the second tranche of the Pension Reform Program, which will raise pensions for all retirees in September.

The emergency loan program for typhoon victims, recently announced by President Marcos, will be available until Dec. 9, 2026, or until the government lifts its calamity declaration.

SSS also expects to roll out its newly approved micro loan program in early 2026, allowing pensioners to borrow cash for short-term needs with a 15- to 90-day tenor at an interest rate of 8 percent per annum or 0.67 percent per month.

Overseas, gig economy workers

On the expansion front, the agency plans to open Foreign Representative Offices in Madrid, San Francisco, and Macau, along with 10 new local branches.

A massive recruitment drive is also underway, with SSS looking to hire 1,800 personnel for both physical and virtual work.

“This effort aims to address gaps in service delivery and improve handling of requests and complaints,” the agency said.

SSS is also exploring partnerships with the National Commission of Senior Citizens, as well as programs for gig economy workers and a contribution subsidy initiative for 2,000 overseas Filipino workers, backed by a P28.8-million commitment from Double Dragon Corp.

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