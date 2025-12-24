Christmas Eve: 2 PCG ships deployed to aid stranded travelers in Quezon
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday deployed two multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) to help transport passengers stranded at the Port of Lucena, Quezon.
In coordination with the Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez, the PCG utilized BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) to transport 75 passengers who were unable to secure commercial transport from Lucena, Quezon, to San Agustin, Romblon, at around 6 a.m.
READ: PCG eyes putting additional stations in Cebu province
BRP Bagacay
Meanwhile, BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) remained on standby at the port to accommodate additional sea travelers.
Deployment of these ships reflects the “Bagong Pilipinas” commitment to responsive and people-centered service that leaves no Filipino behind, the PCG added.
Meanwhile, PCG District Southern Tagalog head, Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, said the operation was being conducted in strict adherence to maritime safety and security protocols.
READ: DOTr questions Marina on holiday passenger influx preparations
Dual role
“This initiative underscores the PCG’s dual role as a maritime safety agency and a humanitarian force, reaffirming our commitment to compassion, unity, and service, especially during critical times, while making the Christmas season meaningful for families across island communities,” he added. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.