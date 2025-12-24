Christmas Eve: 2 PCG ships deployed to aid stranded travelers in Quezon

STRANDED PASSENGERS. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deploys two multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) to transport stranded passengers from the Port of Lucena, Quezon, to San Agustin, Romblon on Wednesday (Dec. 24, 2025). BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) ferried 75 passengers at around 6 a.m. after they failed to secure commercial sea transport, while BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) remained on standby at the port to accommodate additional travelers. (Photo courtesy of PCG)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday deployed two multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) to help transport passengers stranded at the Port of Lucena, Quezon.

In coordination with the Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez, the PCG utilized BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) to transport 75 passengers who were unable to secure commercial transport from Lucena, Quezon, to San Agustin, Romblon, at around 6 a.m.

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BRP Bagacay

Meanwhile, BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) remained on standby at the port to accommodate additional sea travelers.

Deployment of these ships reflects the “Bagong Pilipinas” commitment to responsive and people-centered service that leaves no Filipino behind, the PCG added.

Meanwhile, PCG District Southern Tagalog head, Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, said the operation was being conducted in strict adherence to maritime safety and security protocols.

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Dual role

“This initiative underscores the PCG’s dual role as a maritime safety agency and a humanitarian force, reaffirming our commitment to compassion, unity, and service, especially during critical times, while making the Christmas season meaningful for families across island communities,” he added. (PNA)

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