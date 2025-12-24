LTO suspends license of driver in ‘hit-and-run’ incident

Photo shows a Toyota Camry colliding with a motorcycle, causing the latter’s driver and passenger to fall on the road. — Photo from MY RIDE PH via Land Transportation Office

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of the driver involved in a viral video of an alleged hit-and-run incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, the LTO said a 90-day preventive suspension has been imposed on the driver of the Toyota Camry vehicle caught colliding with a motorcycle, causing its driver to lose control on the road.

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After the incident, both the rider and passenger fell to the ground and got back up moments later, while the Toyota Camry continued moving away from the scene.

The LTO, when asked by INQUIRER, said they do not have any information yet on the location of the incident, but a hearing has already been scheduled on January 6, 2026 at 11 a.m.

Based on the show cause order, the driver, along with the vehicle’s registered owner, must appear at the hearing set in the Intelligence and Investigation Division of the LTO Central Office on East Avenue, Quezon City.

They are directed to submit sworn comments or explanations as to why the driver “should not be held administratively liable for Reckless Driving, and why his license should not be revoked or suspended for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.”

The LTO likewise ordered the driver to surrender his suspended driver’s license on the day of the scheduled proceeding.

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The involved vehicle was also placed under alarm while the investigation is underway. /das

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