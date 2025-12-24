NBA: Flagg scores 33 as Mavericks eke out a 1 point win against Nuggets

Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball as Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets defends during the second half at American Airlines Center on December 23, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. | Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/AFP

DALLAS — Cooper Flagg had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 131-130 on Tuesday night.

Flagg’s career-high fourth 3-pointer gave Dallas a 126-121 lead with 3:17 left, and he assisted on Naji Marshall’s left-corner 3 that put the Mavericks ahead 131-125 with 1:12 left.

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Nuggets first lead

The Nuggets, who trailed 50-29 early in the second quarter, got their first lead early in the fourth quarter and pulled within a point in the final minute, having a shot to win after forcing the Mavericks into a 24-second violation with 7.8 seconds left. However, Peyton Watson’s 3-point attempt from the left corner at the buzzer rimmed out.

The Mavericks snapped a two-game losing streak, during which they blew fourth-quarter leads, and have taken the first two games from the Nuggets this season. They won 131-121 at Denver on Dec. 1.

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Denver’s Murray 31 points

Jamal Murray had 31 points and 14 assists, and Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 14 assists for the Nuggets, who had an 11-game road winning streak snapped. Jokic, the NBA leader averaging 12.1 rebounds, had seven to match his season low.

Denver’s Tim Hardaway Jr., a former Maverick, matched season highs with 23 points and seven 3-pointers.

Both teams completed back-to-backs. The Nuggets won 135-112 over Utah at home on Monday while the Mavericks lost 119-113 at New Orleans.

The Nuggets took their first lead 106-103 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

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Flagg’s four double-doubles

Flagg, who has four double-doubles but no triple-doubles, tied his career high for points in a quarter with 14 in the first – hitting all seven field-goal attempts, two from downtown.

Nuggets forward Cam Johnson left the game with an apparent knee injury early in the fourth quarter. Denver coach David Adelman said the extent of the injury won’t be known until Johnson has an MRI.

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