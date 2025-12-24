Filipinos in Cambodia’s scam hubs await rescue, envoy says

Chinese criminal syndicates reportedly control buildings that appear to be ordinary commercial blocks in Cambodia. They appear in a footage from a May 3 episode of SBS’ investigative program “Unanswered Questions.” The syndicates allegedly oversee human trafficking, detention and large-scale online scams. (Screengrab from SBS)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ envoy in Phnom Penh said on Wednesday that around 100 Filipinos still await rescue in Cambodian scam hubs.

Flerida Ann Camille Mayo, Philippine ambassador to Cambodia, said it is hard to get them out of the scam compounds due to tight security.

“As of today, we have around 100 [Filipinos] waiting to be rescued by the police,” Mayo said in a radio dwPM interview.

More Filipinos rescued

On the other hand, 45 Filipinos remain safe in detention centers. They await their exit clearances which are being processed, according to Mayo.

She also said the total number of rescued Filipinos has greatly increased compared to 2024. Authorites back then saved up to 78 individuals from illegal syndicates.

For this year, the diplomat said the number may reach up to 500. These include the 100 still awaiting rescue inside scam houses.

False promises

Mayo said syndicates usually promise victims a $1,000 (P58,755) monthly salary as customer service agents and chat support workers.

READ: More Filipino victims of trafficking in Cambodia scam hubs set to return

“Don’t believe in such job offers. It’s probably from a scam compound,” she warned. “You might just get tortured and be hurt there.

Border conflict

Thailand and Cambodia also figure in a border conflict. Mayo urged Filipinos to avoid going in military facilities in these countries.

She noted that such facilities are legitimate enemy targets under International Humanitarian Law.

The border dispute between Phnom Penh and Bangkok stems from long-standing territorial claims dating back to colonial-era demarcations.

Around 230 Filipinos, mostly casino workers, teachers and religious missionaries live in areas near the border, according to her.

So far, the envoy said, not one of them requested for repatriation.

“What we saw was that there were people who wanted to go home for the holidays,” she said. “But they found a way to get to the airport to go home.”

READ: Toledo City human trafficking suspects charged, 2 minors rescued

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