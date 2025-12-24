Tagle condemns corruption during Mass for Filipinos at Vatican

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MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has condemned corruption during a Simbang Gabi at the Vatican, lamenting how so many people were tempted to “steal” from public coffers instead of obeying God’s teachings.

In his homily during the Mass for Filipinos at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, Tagle asked the faithful to align their plans with God’s will.

“When God has a plan, are we wide awake and diligently following?” Tagle said. “Or maybe when it comes to other plans, we are more diligent in it?”

The cardinal expressed disappointment with those who chose to steal and commit corruption, rather than embodying God’s words.

“When the opportunity to steal and to cheat knocks, why are so many people wide awake?” Tagle asked.

“When the plan is corruption, they don’t sleep, they want to go along. When it’s God’s plan, everyone is asleep. They are lethargic,” he said.

With this, Tagle emphasized that everyone must live their lives seeking God — and not material things, saying that accepting Jesus is the true spirit of Christmas.

“Whose plan are we eager for? That is the question of Christmas. Is Jesus really the one we are accepting? He is God’s plan for us,” Tagle said.

“We were not created to be with piles and piles of money. We were not created to be with our followers. We were not created to hoard all kinds of things to buy, only to realize later that we don’t really need them,” he pointed out.

“God’s plan is Emmanuel, God with us, Jesus, God saves,” said Tagle.

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