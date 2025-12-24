Topnotch teacher Kenrey Licayan: Study, prayer, red brief help

Jan Kenrey Licayan ranked second in the September and November 2025 Licensure Examination for Teachers at Secondary Level. He posted a 94.60-percent rating. | Contributed photo via Ian Peter Guanzon

When the results of the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET) came out, Jan Kenrey Licayan did not look for them online.

He was teaching.

But while his class went on, colleagues started gathering by his cubicle.

He noticed the movement. But he thought nothing of it until one colleague caught his eye and flashed two fingers.

That still did not make sense to him.

READ: Davon Boyonas: Becoming LET Topnotcher not ‘an accidental thing’

Colleague-led celebration

Teachers soon opened the cubicle, apologized to his class for the interruption, and told Licayan the news: He had taken second place in the September and November 2025 examinations with a 94.60 percent rating.

The moment felt unreal. And the reality only sank after the class ended, when he spoke with his mother by phone.

READ: Cebuana topnotcher Carla Macasero: rest essential for exams

Weeks earlier, Licayan had already encircled Friday, December 19 in his mind. He consequently expected the results to come out that day, his mother’s birthday.

Presciently, half in faith and half in hope, he even told her: “Ma, [on] your birthday, I [will] top the board.”

He had prepared for that day.

There was a photo of him waiting for the results.

Licayan waited for the results. | Contributed photo

A video in which Licayan says he would pass the examinations.

Before the results came out, Licayan recorded a video in which he declared he would be a board topnotcher. | Contributed video

Still, for Licayan, when the results came out earlier than expected, nothing felt real.

When he finally spoke with his mother, however, the emotions broke through.

“I told her, ‘I told you mao ni akong birthday gift sa imoha,’” he said.

(This is my birthday gift for you.)

“Didto pa ko nihilak.”

(Only then did I cry).

A quiet but heartfelt celebration followed.

His school surprised him with a cake. Colleagues sang and congratulated him.

For Licayan, the recognition felt less like an ending and more like confirmation that the long, uncertain path he chose had led him somewhere meaningful.

Communication major among education majors

Licayan’s went through an unconventional journey to the LET podium.

He graduated from UP Cebu’s BA Communication program in 2024, earning the Ganti sa Diwanag Award for the highest grade weighted average in the program.

He had also topped the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue’s humanities and social science strand in Grade 12.

But inside the LET review center, with education graduates surrounding him, Licayan said he felt out of place.

“Honestly, I felt inferior,” he said. “Everyone had a background.”

As someone who took professional education units at Cebu Technological University, he found himself starting from scratch. He stood in a field dominated by English majors.

“Imagine, I had to study English majorship,” he said. “Those topics were already taken by my English major colleagues, so I had to double my effort, double my time.”

He recalled spending long hours rewinding lectures during early sessions because he was “not getting it all.”

Still, he refused to see his non-education background as a permanent disadvantage.

“Everything can be learned in a period of time,” he said, referring to general education subjects like science, math, and social studies.

He credited his review center, where he studied as a full scholar, for giving him the foundation he needed.

During his review, one moment stood out. An English lecturer reminded the class that it did not matter whether one was a unit earner or an English major.

“I took that in mind and told myself, ‘It’s possible’,” Licayan said.

The mock board exams, in time, bore out that belief. The results showed him among the top performers.

“Naa gyud validity,” he said. “Maka-predict siya.”

(It really has validity and can predict outcomes.)

Routine built on sacrifice

Overlapping responsibilities defined Licayan’s preparation period.

In late May, he resigned from a corporate job. By early June, he started working full-time at an ESL (English as a Second Language) school.

Around the same period, his father suffered a stroke. This forced the family to take turns in giving him care.

“There were a lot of moving parts,” he said. “I was adjusting.”

His days followed a demanding rhythm. He worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., rushed home to eat and rest briefly, then attended review classes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He would be home before 11 p.m., asleep soon after, then awake again by 5 a.m. for self-review.

“For others, it is enough,” he said. “But for me, I was aiming to top.”

The routine lasted for months.

Three weeks of focus

Later, his employer granted him a three-week leave, which he fully used to focus reviewing for his major.

He stopped reviewing on September 20 at exactly 6 p.m.

“We ended the review and prayed,” he said. “After that, I just ate and prepared to sleep.”

The exam was to take place the next day.

Choosing teaching, choosing himself

What sustained Licayan through exhaustion and uncertainty was clarity about why he started.

After leaving the corporate world, he realized it was not for him.

“Teaching is where my skills fit,” he said.

He also felt internal pressure as a UP graduate, a desire to know how far he could go.

“I just wanted to test unsa gyud kaya nako, (what I am capable of),” he said.

The process reminded him of his years in UP Cebu, the academic struggle, the thrill of pushing limits.

“It made me relive that,” he said. “Morag di gyud na mawala sa akong life.”

(Maybe that wil never leave my life.)

On his phone wallpaper was an adage he lives by: “Expect nothing and you will never be disappointed.”

“Even if you don’t expect,” he said, “at least you do your best.”

Faith—and the red brief

Like many board examinees, Licayan leaned on faith.

As a consequence, he prayed regularly and visited the shrine of the Virgin Mary in Lindogon, Sibonga.

He also went along with a Filipino belief and wore red underwear for luck.

The red brief Licayan wore on examination day. | Contributed photo

“Wala ray mawala og masuwayan,” he said, laughing.

(Nothing would be lost if one tries it.)

Red symbolizes luck, he explained. More importantly, the red boxer brief he wore was comfortable.

“Comfortable kaayo,” he said. “Maybe that comfort helped.”

Whether superstition or coincidence, he believes small rituals helped steady his nerves on exam day.

A teacher who loves learning

Licayan points to a virtual copy of the licensure examination result. | Contributed photo

Looking ahead, Licayan hopes to become the kind of teacher who inspires students to love learning, not just earn high grades and satisfy requirements.

“I’ve always loved learning,” he said. “And I see it as a lifelong journey.”

He wants students, likewise, to learn for personal growth.

He hopes, over the long haul, to be a “contagious” teacher, one whose love for learning spreads.

“I love learning because of teachers who loved it,” he said, noting that he was privileged to be taught by educators who left lasting impressions.

For him, teaching requires more than passion.

“Passion fades,” he said. “Purpose comes first.”

Purpose, he explained, is what makes a teacher wake up every day with a mission.

An open secret

For future LET takers, especially those from non-education programs, Licayan shared what he calls an open secret.

“What sustained me were prayers and preparation,” he said.

Preparation, he emphasized, is within one’s control. Prayer completes the rest.

“Prayers without work are pointless,” he said. “And working without prayers would also lead you elsewhere.”

It is the balance between the two, he said, that carried him through the wait—and into the Top 2.

Licayan joined CDN Digital as a marketing intern during his college years.