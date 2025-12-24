Online influencers teach Christianity, reach young people

Screengrabbed from AP video

ATLANTA — A void in American religion is increasingly being filled by Millennial and Generation Z Christian influencers. They are growing audiences across digital platforms by steering young people to biblical answers to tough questions that aren’t always answered in Sunday sermons.

“I can be that in-between—Monday to Saturday help—to give you practical things to make you feel like you’re not walking this walk alone,” said Megan Ashley, 35, sitting cross-legged in sweats on the couch where she records her “In Totality” podcast.

From myriad backgrounds, these influencers talk candidly to their listeners about everything from anxieties and doubts to dating and culture, delving into the Bible’s complexities. Those of faith say Christian influencers are galvanizing young people looking for meaning in a culture that lacks it at a time when years of declining church attendance have slowed.

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“What they’re making accessible is a truth that transforms people,” said Lecrae Moore, a Christian rapper and podcaster. “There’s something that’s happening existentially—supernaturally—that I can’t explain.”

Algorithm-savvy

Ashley and Moore are among a half-dozen popular influencers who described their work for this story. With and without formal theological training, they describe themselves as churchgoers who don’t want their messages boxed in by denominational labels.

Some grew up in church; others didn’t, but they commonly describe experiencing a spiritual transformation that came out of hardship or a sense of emptiness they pin on secular lifestyles.

“We’re like, listen, we’re two mess-ups, too. It’s OK,” said Arielle Reitsma, 36, cohost of podcast “Girls Gone Bible,” which gets more than a million listens or streams each month.

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These algorithm-savvy podcasters fit comfortably in a long tradition of Christian celebrities, said Zachary Sheldon, a Baylor University lecturer on media, religion and culture who cited televangelist Billy Graham as an example. Working independently, they can harness audiences more easily than established congregations and media organizations can.

“Exposing people to the faith and challenging them to ask questions and search for something more” are really good things to do, Sheldon said. But he pointed to “potential dangers in granting them too much authority on the basis of their celebrity and their acumen with social media.”

These influencers encourage church attendance and describe reaching a variety of people, including those who have been particularly disconnected from religion, which polls show is a growing number of young Americans. Only 41 percent of people ages 18-35 surveyed in 2023-24 said they believe in God with certainty, down from 65 percent in 2007, according to the Pew Research Center.

Drawing live crowds

“People are spiritually hungry, emotionally hungry, and I think for the first time ever … people are encountering Jesus even through online platforms, and they’re realizing, this is true life and fulfillment,” said Angela Halili, 29, Reitsma’s cohost.

The pair now draws live crowds since starting the podcast more than two years ago. At an event in Atlanta, they warned hundreds of fans against idolizing work or relationships, Bibles in hand. They also recounted their days as Hollywood actors battling addiction, heartbreak and mental health disorders. Halili said God brought them “radical healing,” and they want listeners to know that God can perform “miracles” in their lives, too.

Afterward, they hugged and prayed for people in the audience, where Anna Williams, 17, said she considers both Reitsma and Halili to be “a big sister” in her life.

Bible passages, day-to-day plights and heavier challenges are covered on “With the Perrys,” a podcast. Husband and wife authors and spoken-word artists who also run a streetwear brand lead the show.

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“It is the all—how do we do all of this stuff in this weird flesh and weird world?” said Jackie Hill Perry, 36.

Changing minds through kindness

At just 22, Bryce Crawford teaches Bible chapters on his self-named podcast. He posts videos of himself talking to people about Christianity at Pride parades, the Burning Man counter-culture festival and a satanic temple.

Rather than shout “repent,” Crawford’s street evangelism aims to change minds through kindness. His followers say they’re attracted by his empathetic yet bold demeanor. He maintains this even while delivering talking points against lifestyles such as same-sex marriage.

Some followers say these influencers provide a welcome alternative to the buttoned-up pastors they grew up with. Those, they say, spoke of God as a faraway deity that would reject them for breaking too many rules.

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