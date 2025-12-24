Cebu City police probe death of unidentified man inside inn

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking into the death of an unidentified man inside a hotel room in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City, in the early hours of Wednesday, December 24.

Police said they received a call for assistance at around 1:15 a.m. regarding a dead person discovered inside Room 203 of a lodging house in the area.

Responding officers found the man lying on the floor and no longer breathing.

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According to initial police findings, the victim, described as a male in his late 20s, had checked into the room alone earlier.

An employee of the inn told police he later heard a shout for help coming from the room and went to check, only to find the man already motionless.

Emergency medical responders were called to the scene but pronounced the victim dead after finding no pulse and no signs of breathing.

Police said the body was brought to a funeral home for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

As of this writing, the identity of the victim has not yet been established.

Investigation ongoing

In an interview with Police Major Alvino B. Enguito, station commander of Parian Police Station, he said that investigators are carefully verifying circumstances surrounding the incident to determine whether foul play was involved.

He said police could not yet conclude the cause of death and are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

“Sa pagkakaron, amoa pa’ng gisubay gyud kay para ma-sure gyud namo nga wala’y foul play. Kato kay dead person ra man gyud ang amoang nahibaw-an, nakita pud namo nga di pa gyud mi maka-conclude kung unsa gyu’y cause sa death,” he said.

Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage in and around the lodging house as part of their follow-up investigation.

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Enguito added that minor wounds were noted on the victim’s body, but investigators have yet to determine how these were sustained and whether they are connected to the man’s death.

“Naa man to’y gamay pero wala pud ta kabalo kung asa to niya nakuha to’ng samad. Mao atoang gisubay pa,” he said.

Police are also working to trace the victim’s identity and possible relatives while checking whether he may have had involvement in any illegal activities, though no conclusion has been reached.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation pending autopsy findings and further verification of facts.

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