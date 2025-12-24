Noche buena shoppers crowd Cebu markets, police on full alert

Angelica Crisostomo, 54, a store owner at Cebu City’s Carbon Public Market said Christmas Eve saw a smaller crowd of shoppers in 2025 than in the previous year. | CDN Digital photo by Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With Christmas just hours away, shoppers poured into public markets here on Wednesday.

Foot traffic swelled and prices dipped as customers’ holiday preparations reached their peak and they went for last-minute grocery runs.

At the Carbon Public Market, Angelica Crisostomo, 54, a longtime store owner, said business suddenly picked up although recent calamities have challenged consumers.

READ: ‘Pamainit’ vendors step up for Mandaue’s Misa de Gallo crowd

Crowd bigger in 2024

Customers buy assorted sweet delicacies at Cebu City’s Carbon Public Market on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2025. | CDN Digital photo by Pia Piquero

Crisostomo noted, however, that the previous year saw a denser crowd of holiday shoppers.

After this year’s last-quarter storms, pre-Christmas business noticeably slowed in comparison to the same period in 2024. The crowds, she added, only picked up closer to Christmas Eve.

Many customers tended to shop as Christmas Eve drew near, she said. They primarily purchased ingredients for traditional noche buena dishes such as pancit, salad, and spaghetti.

READ: Cebuano food historian on P500 Noche Buena: ‘Insult to Filipino taste’

Strategic choice

For some shoppers, waiting until the last minute is both practical and strategic.

Sisters Angely Verances, 46, and Mary Grace Verances, 35, live in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City. They said they intentionally shopped on the final days before Christmas, when crowds thinned and prices fell.

They said they received l part of their bonuses on Wednesday—making last-minute shopping timely.

₱1,500 for one dish

The sisters also described enjoying the fast-paced holiday atmosphere, observing that stores already sold many goods at “bagsak presyo” or marked down prices.

For their noche buena or Christmas Eve meal, they are preparing carbonara and lasagna. Lechon belly is a staple on their Christmas table.

By their estimate, the spent around P1,500 just on carbonara ingredients.

Maintaining order

Personnel of the Cebu City Police Office including the City Mobile Force Company man elevated outposts throughout the island’s capital. | CDN Digital photo by Lyle Andales

City authorities ramped up measures to manage crowds.

Marigen Diano, a market supervisor of the Office of City Markets, said the city deployed more than 50 personnel to assist shoppers especially amid Wednesday’s hustle and bustle.

At the Carbon Public Market, Diano said strict entry and exit rules are being enforced to maintain orderly movement and ensure a safer shopping experience for both vendors and consumers.

Christmas Eve alert

Security forces also heightened their presence across the city as Christmas Eve celebrations reached a crescendo.

The Cebu City Police Office deployed units ncluding the City Mobile Force Company in elevated outposts across the city.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas said it is on full alert. The office stationed additional personnel along major roads, transport terminals, and shopping malls to ensure public safety and maintain order during the festivities.

Authorities reminded the public to remain vigilant, safeguard personal belongings, and cooperate with security personnel on one of the busiest days of the year./with reports from Lyle Andales

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