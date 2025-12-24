No Zaldy Co kin: Kabataan’s Co lauds her true parents

As Christmas approaches, Kabataan Rep. Renee Co shared a picture of her parents while reflecting on her family’s sacrifices and the values that shaped her. | Photo courtesy of Renee Co FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a Christmas message, Kabataan Rep. Renee Co opened up about a recurring source of frustration for her.

Rumor-mongers have wrongly linked her to former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, a fugitive according to the anti-graft court or Sandiganbayan.

They claim she is the daughter of the ex-legislator tagged for alleged corruption via anomalous flood control projects.

Amid the political noise, Co shared on Facebook a 2019 photo of her parents in a mall after attending Mass. The couple were to watch Spiderman: Far From Home.

She explained that the photo captured a rare moment of her parents doing something just for themselves.

READ: Sandiganbayan: Zaldy Co ‘fugitive from justice’

Misconceptions sting

Co expressed how frustrating it has been for her to be misidentified due to her surname.

She wrote that such assumptions feel like they erase the hard work and sacrifices her parents made for the family.

“Kapag may nagco-comment na anak daw ako ni Zaldy Co […], parang binubura nila ang mga magulang ko at sakripisyo nila para sa ‘min,” she said.

(Whenever some says I am the daughter of Zaldy Co, they seem to erase my parents and their sacrifices for us.)

READ: Supreme Court: Fugitives give up claim to judicial relief

She additionally noted that apart from having no ties to Zaldy, she has visited Bicol only twice. On both occasions, she went there for programs unrelated to politics.

Co pointed out that even high-ranking officials can spread such assumptions.

“Ano namang laban namin kung si VP Sara mismo (What chance do we have if Vice President Sara Duterte herself), the second highest position in the country, ang magpaparatang na kamag-anak ko daw si Zaldy Co porket pareho kami ng apelyido (says that I am related to Co because we share a last name)?” she wrote, emphasizing how baseless the connection is.

Zaldy resigned from Congress. The court declared him a fugitive after he failed to face graft and malversation charges linked to allegedly the flood funds mess in Oriental Mindoro.

The court has canceled his Philippine passport and authorities have sought international assistance, including from Portugal, where he was last known to be, to compel him to return.

Childhood lessons, roots

Co reflected on the values her parents instilled.

Her father prioritized staying active, running daily and teaching her boxing from a young age. He likewise encouraged her interests in history, astronomy, poetry, and writing.

Her mother modeled resourcefulness and gratitude. She worked multiple jobs while attending school and teaching her daughter the value of perseverance.

Though both parents studied in Cebu, they met in Manila and eventually settled in Malabon to stay near her father’s workplace.

Visits to extended family were rare. Co said that despite spending time in Cebu after passing the bar examinations, she still felt like a stranger in the city.

Life in Malabon also came with challenges, including long commutes and repeated floods.

Giving back on her own terms

Reflecting on her upbringing, Co highlighted the support her parents gave her throughout her education and early career.

The congresswoman described her daily work as her way of giving back. She said she strives to contribute to a society where public funds are protected. In such a society, communities can live safely despite recurring natural disasters.

She closed her reflection with a holiday message, expressing hope that everyone can spend time with their loved ones.

“Sa mga gawain natin sa hinaharap, makasama nawa natin ang ating mga mahal sa buhay. Maligayang Pasko sa ‘ting lahat!”

(May our loved ones be with us in our future tasks. Merry Christmas to us all!)

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