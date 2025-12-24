Cebu City police launch command center for daily operations, major events

Inside the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Command Center. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) formally launched its new Command Center on Wednesday, December 24, establishing a central facility for daily police monitoring, coordination, and response.

The facility also strengthens operational readiness for large-scale events such as Sinulog 2026 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, according to the CCPO.

From directive to construction

The establishment of the command center followed a directive issued on December 2, 2025 by Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7), during the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) Challenge.

Maranan instructed CCPO Officer-in-Charge George Ylanan to set up a command center before the end of the year to ensure the police force is ready for large events.

Read: Sinulog 2026: Cebu to set up two devotee cities

A site survey conducted shortly after the directive found that the existing City Tactical Operations Center was inadequate to meet command center standards. Renovating the old facility was ruled out due to the extent of structural work required.

During a rooftop inspection, Ylanan identified an unfinished structure originally initiated during the tenure of former CCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa for a different purpose.

Following a technical assessment and coordination with the CCPO General Services Section, the structure was deemed suitable for conversion into a command center.

Funding and logistical support

Initial funding for the project came from proceeds of a badminton-for-a-cause activity held on February 21, 2025, organized by the CCPO Advisory Group.

Additional funds were later generated through the “Dagan Bayanihan Fun Run,” also spearheaded by the advisory group.

Support was further extended by the Cebu City local government, a private hardware store, honorary members of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), and other stakeholders.

Read: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

The hardware store provided construction materials, while police personnel from the General Services Section carried out labor and technical work.

One of the main challenges identified was the transfer of critical equipment, including computers, servers, closed-circuit television systems, radios, and cabling, from the old tactical operations center to the new facility.

After the contractor’s cost estimates exceeded available funds, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., through the city’s Committee on Peace and Order, provided full funding for the equipment transfer.

The city government also supplied conference tables, computer desks, chairs, LED televisions, and other essential equipment.

Command center now operational

With the completion of construction, equipment transfer, and installation, the CCPO Command Center is now fully operational and ready to support both daily police activities and large-scale security operations.

A simulation exercise was also conducted to test the command center’s operational readiness, using an active shooting scenario in which responding police units arrived at the simulated site in just over a minute after being sent.

PRO-7 Regional Director Maranan, Mayor Archival Sr., Cebu City Councilor Pablo Labra, members of the CCPO Advisory Group, and other officials attended the launch.

In an interview after the launch, Archival said the Cebu City Government has also committed additional support to strengthen police operations, including the provision of more body-worn cameras, communication equipment, a generator, solar panels, and satellite internet connectivity to ensure operations continue during disasters or internet outages.

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He said the city is looking at deploying satellite technology to keep the command center operational even during extreme weather conditions.

On the body-worn cameras, Archival said he has asked Councilor Labra and other stakeholders to help find ways to fast-track their procurement, stressing that police personnel should be equipped with body cameras before the start of the Sinulog 2026 festivities.

Police officials said the facility will serve as the central hub for coordination, monitoring, and response during upcoming major events and regular law enforcement operations in Cebu City.

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