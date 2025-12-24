Ellen Adarna: Angelica Panganiban joins the ‘Derek Ramsay exes’ group chat

What do they talk about? Ellen Adarna and Angelica Panganiban are now in the same group chat. | Ellen Meriam Adarna/The Homans on FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ellen Adarna and Angelica Panganiban are now officially in the same group chat, much to the delight of fans.

During an Instagram “Ask Me a Question” session, Adarna confirmed the development.

“Actually super chika na kami dae. Kasama na sya GC. Manood na ko ng ‘Unmarried Me,’” she said, hinting at the playful exchanges happening in their chat. (Actually, we talk a lot now. We’re in the same group chat. I’m going to watch ‘Unmarried Me’.)

READ: Angelica Panganiban praises Ellen Adarna, jokes: ‘Di pa ko na-invite sa group chat

Both actresses had past connections to actor Derek Ramsay, who was previously involved in high-profile relationships with each of them.

Despite this intertwined history, Adarna and Panganiban appear to be moving past old headlines.

Panganiban recently praised Adarna as a strong mother and joked about not yet being formally invited to the chat.

“‘Wag niya lang i-screenshot or i-record,” she quipped, referencing Adarna’s penchant for keeping digital “receipts.” (I hope she doesn’t take screenshots or record anything.)

Adarna, for her part, shared on Instagram Stories that the group chat is “masaya and nakakatawa (happy and amusing),” giving fans a glimpse of their lighthearted camaraderie.

While their histories overlap in showbiz headlines, the two actresses now seem focused on mutual respect, and a few laughs along the way.

With reports from INQUIRER.net.

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