Cebu’s leading private schools: Schoolbell.net ranks 10 for 2025

Schoolbell.net has released its list of the 10 leading private schools in Cebu, which it says is based on the schools’ academic performance and trust and recognition within the educational community. | Cebu International School/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Choosing a private school can be daunting, but a new ranking by Schoolbell.net offers some clarity.

The platform has released its 2025 list of Cebu’s top private schools, highlighting those with strong reputations and academic credibility.

The ranking is based on a contextual reputation score, a metric that measures online credibility, visibility, and recognition among families and educators.

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According to Schoolbell.net, schools with higher scores demonstrate not only academic performance but also consistent trust and recognition within the education community.

10 leading private schools in Cebu

Topping the 2025 list is Cebu International School, which achieved a perfect score of 100.0.

It is followed closely by Singapore School Cebu at 99.7, B.R.I.G.H.T. Academy at 98.9, and PAREF Southcrest with 97.5.

The remaining schools in the top 10 are:

CIE British School – 95.7 Wesley Primrose Academy – 93.3 Maria Montessori International School – 90.4 PAREF Springdale – 87.0 Nissi Academy International – 83.0 Harvest Christian School International – 75.0

A spokesperson for Schoolbell.net said the ranking was designed to provide families with reliable and transparent insights when choosing a private school.

“Our 2025 rankings spotlight schools that consistently demonstrate strong reputations and educational value,” the spokesperson said.

Founded in Singapore in 2021, Schoolbell.net evaluates schools using publicly available data and proprietary metrics, including the Contextual Academic Score and Contextual Reputation Score, which together assess both academic performance and reputation.

Since its inception, the platform has expanded globally, providing data-driven guidance for parents and educators seeking credible school information.

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