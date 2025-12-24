Cloudy, rainy Christmas Day forecast for Luzon, Visayas

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MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rains from two weather systems will continue to affect parts of Luzon and Visayas on Christmas Day, the state weather bureau said.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja, in the 5 p.m. forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, said that the northeast monsoon or amihan will prevail over the Northern and Central Luzon, and Metro Manila. Meanwhile, the easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will affect the southern portion of Luzon and parts of Visayas.

READ: ‘Amihan’ easterlies continue to affect PH on Christmas Eve

Monsoon effects

Estareja said that light rains are expected over Cagayan Valley and Isabela due to the northeast monsoon. Northeast monsoon will also bring cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers over Northern and Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).

Meanwhile, the easterlies will bring partly cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers over Bicol Region and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan). Estareja added that before noon, there will be a high chance of rain in Camarines provinces and Catanduanes while isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

The effect of easterlies will likewise be felt over Palawan and Visayas, bringing cloudy skies in most parts. Estareja also said that there will be a high chance of rain in the afternoon and evening in the central and southern portions of Palawan, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and sthe outhern portions of Cebu and Bohol.

For Mindanao, Estareja said that the rains and cloudy skies are not caused by any weather disturbances. He noted that partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected in the morning until noon, while cloudy skies and thunderstorms will be seen in some areas in the afternoon to evening.

No disturbances in Mindanao

For Mindanao, Estareja said that the rains and cloudy skies are not caused by any weather disturbances. He noted that partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected in the morning until noon, while cloudy skies and thunderstorms will be seen in some areas in the afternoon to evening.

Aside from this, the weather specialist said that no tropical cyclones will be monitored in the next three days, and even until the end of the year.

Temperature forecast in some areas:

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 23°C to 30°C

Baguio: 16°C to 23°C

Tagaytay: 21°C to 28°C

Metro Manila: 23°C to 31°C

Tuguegarao: 22°C to 27°C

Legazpi, Albay: 24°C to 31°C

Kalayaan Islands: 26°C to 30°C

Puerto Princesa: 25°C to 30°C

Iloilo: 25°C to 30°C

Cebu: 26°C to 30°C

Tacloban: 24°C to 30°C

Cagayan de Oro: 24°C to 31°C

Zamboanga: 25°C to 32°C

Davao: 24°C to 32°C /mr

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