‘Happy’ Christmas expected by 68% of Filipinos, says SWS

A socially relevant nativity scene is displayed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Project 8, Quezon City. It depicts the manger in a shanty amidst debris and trash brought about by floods. | INQUIRER.net photo by Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos are expecting a “happy” Christmas this year compared to last year, with many of them thankful for good health, family, and being alive, according to a survey by Social Weather Station (SWS).

In a survey conducted last November 24-30 among 1,200 adult Filipinos aged 18 and above, the SWS found that 68% are expecting a happy Christmas this year, which is 3% higher than last year’s 65%.

READ: More Filipinos expect happy Christmas—SWS

‘Sad’ Christmas

Meanwhile, 7% of the respondents are expecting a sad Christmas, which was 3% down from 2024’s 10%. The SWS also said that 25% of the respondents are neither expecting Christmas to be sad nor happy.

“The expectation of a happy Christmas was a record-high 82% when first surveyed by SWS in 2022. It fell to 77% in 2003 and dropped to a 62-69% range from 2004 to 2013. It rose to a 71-79% range from 2014 to 2019 before it fell to a record-low 50% in 2020. It recovered to 65% in 2021 and rose 73% in 2022 and 2023 before falling back to 65% in 2024 and 68% in 2025,” the SWS said in a statement.

The SWS also said that those expecting a happy Christmas this year were highest in Mindanao at 76%; which was followed by Visayas at 73%, Balance Luzon and Metro Manila at 64%.

Reasons to be grateful

The survey also found that good health is the top reason for the respondents to be grateful for in life, with it being highest in Visayas at 55%, followed by Metro Manila, Mindanao, and Balance Luzon at 42%.

Aside from this, the respondents were also thankful for their family and being alive. In Metro Manila, those who answered they were grateful for their family rose from 24% in 2024 to 37% in 2025 while being grateful for being alive was at 27% this year, compared to last year’s 21%.

For respondents in Visayas, being thankful for family and being alive were equal in the second reasons they were grateful for. Being thankful for family rose from 21% to 25% while being alive saw a slight increase from 22% to 25%.

For respondents in Mindanao, being alive was the second reason they were most thankful for, with 32%, followed by being thankful for their family, which fell from 21% to 18%.

The SWS noted that the survey was conducted during face-to-face interviews with sampling error margins at ±3% for national percentages and ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Of the 1,200 respondents, 300 each were surveyed in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

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