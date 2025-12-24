Cebu City fire injures 2, displaces families in Inayawan on Christmas Eve
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire broke out in Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, late Wednesday afternoon, December 24, injuring two residents and displacing several families on Christmas Eve.
The Cebu City Fire Station reported that the fire started at 5:32 p.m. and involved residential structures. Firefighters raised the first alarm at 5:36 p.m., four minutes after the fire was reported.
The blaze was declared under control at 6 p.m. and fully extinguished by 6:06 p.m., fire officials said.
Structures damaged, residents injured
Initial fire assessment showed that three residential structures burned down, affecting an estimated area of about 360 square meters. Damage to property estimates reached ₱540,000.
Read also: Cebu City fire displaces 180 individuals days before Christmas
A total of 12 fire trucks, two ambulances, and 15 auxiliary personnel responded to the incident.
Fire authorities confirmed that two individuals sustained first-degree burn injuries.
A 22-year-old woman suffered first-degree burns on her right leg, while a 62-year-old woman sustained first-degree burns on her right palm and right arm. No fatalities were recorded.
Families displaced
Data from the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) showed that four houses were affected by the fire, displacing seven families composed of 23 individuals.
Of the affected houses, three were totally burned, while one was damaged.
Three families were sharers, while one household was classified as partially affected.
DSWS records indicated that the displaced residents included four children aged six to 12, 13 adults aged 18 to 59, and four senior citizens aged 60 and older.
Fire investigators are continuing their inquiry to determine what caused the fire, while authorities conduct further assessment and validation of affected households for possible assistance.
Read also: Cebu City: Bacayan fire razes 5 houses, displaces 40 people
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