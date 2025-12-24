Christmas is a reminder of hope – Cebu Archbishop Abet Uy

Cebu Archbishop Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy presides over the Christmas Eve Mass held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on December 24, 2025. | Photo screenshot from Archdiocese of Cebu Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid calamities, corruption, and growing uncertainty the nation faces, Christmas remains a clear reminder that hope is not lost.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy delivered a message of hope during the Christmas Eve Mass on Wednesday, December 24, at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

In his homily, the prelate reflected on the question many Filipinos continue to ask amid political turmoil and disasters: “Duna pa ba’y paglaum sa atong nasod?” (Is there still hope in our nation?)

According to the archbishop, the answer is found in the very essence of Christmas.

“Karong gabiona, ang tubag sa Pasko: Duna pa’y paglaum,” Uy said. (Tonight, the essence of Christmas responds: There is still hope.)

The prelate acknowledged the current condition of the country, describing it as a time when many feel they are “naglakaw sa kangitngit (trudging in darkness),” weighed down by corruption, disasters, and leaders who fail the people’s trust.

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Uy did not shy away from naming these realities, adding that corruption and repeated calamities have contributed to widespread fear, fatigue, and despair.

However, these conditions mirror the political and social climate during the birth of Jesus Christ.

Uy explained that Christ was born during a period marked by oppression, injustice, and suffering.

The Son of God entered the world not during peaceful times but amid chaos and mess, and that hope is born precisely when circumstances seem bleak, he added.

“Si Kristo nisulod sa kalibutan sa panahon sa kasamok, kasakit, ug kagubot,” Uy said. (Christ entered the world during a time of trouble, pain, and confusion.)

‘Drawing closer to a suffering people’

The prelate also urged the faithful to see the birth of Jesus Christ as God’s way of drawing closer to a suffering people.

Christmas is God’s way of coming closer to humanity, not in power or grandeur, but in humility and vulnerability.

“Ang Pasko pamaagi sa Diyos nga paduol kanato—sa tagsa-tagsa ka kasingkasing,” Uy said.

At the same time, the faithful are reminded to remain grateful to God despite present hardships, emphasizing that the greatest gift humanity has received is God Himself.

“Lord, salamat kaayo sa gasa sa imong kaugalingon. Dili gyud namo kini masukli,” he said. (Lord, thank you so much for the gift of yourself. We can never repay it.)

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