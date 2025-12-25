PH Navy deploys 2 ships to ‘escort’ Chinese frigate off Zambales

PLAN FRIGATE SIGHTING. A Chinese People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Jiangkai II (Type 054A)–class frigate, bow number 569, is confirmed by BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS-35) loitering within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone or approximately 41 nautical miles southwest of Capones Island, Zambales. The Chinese frigate was initially sighted by members of the “members of the local maritime community” last Dec. 17, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Wednesday announced that it had deployed two of its warships to monitor and escort a Chinese frigate spotted “loitering” some 41 nautical miles southwest of Capones Island, Zambales last Dec. 17.

In a statement, the PN said its Northern Luzon Naval Command (NLNC) deployed offshore patrol vessel BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS-35) and guided missile frigate BRP Diego Silang after “members of the local maritime community” reported spotting the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Jiangkai II (Type 054A) frigate with bow number 569.

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“Upon receipt of the report, BRP Emilio Jacinto, operating under Naval Task Force 11 of NLNC, was immediately deployed to conduct maritime patrol operations and validate the information,” the PN said.

During the course of BRP Emilio Jacinto’s patrol, the presence of the Jiangkai II frigate was confirmed within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“To reinforce the operation and ensure effective enforcement of the country’s maritime rights, BRP Diego Silang was subsequently deployed,” the Navy added.

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Throughout the encounter, the two PN ships maintained professional and measured posture while firmly asserting Philippine sovereign rights.

“Repeated radio challenges were issued, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and underscoring that the PLAN warship had been loitering within the Philippines’ EEZ without clarifying their intention and purpose. The foreign warship is currently being escorted in a controlled and non-escalatory manner,” it added.

The PN also said the deployment was conducted in line with NLNC’s mandate to safeguard the country’s maritime interests, enhance maritime domain awareness, and uphold Philippine sovereignty.

“Continuous monitoring and coordination were undertaken to ensure the safety of maritime traffic and coastal communities within the area of operations,” it added. The PN also said that such actions are part of routine maritime security operations aimed at protecting national security and territorial integrity. (PNA)

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