NBI warns public against ‘too good to be true’ holiday scams

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has warned the public amid a marked increase in fraudulent activities, including fake online stories, phishing messages, and deceptive payment links during holidays.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the NBI noticed that scammers are becoming more sophisticated and often mimicking the logos and branding of reputable retailers to harvest personal data or steal banking credentials.

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“If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is,” the bureau said.

Under its safety guidelines, the NBI urged the public to verify before buying and check the legitimacy of sellers and online marketplaces.

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“The public is also advised to avoid suspicious links sent via SMS or email from unknown sources and protect sensitive data and never share passwords, banking details, or One-Time Passwords (OTPs),” it added.

The NBI also urged individuals who encounter suspicious activity or fall victim to a scam to report the incident immediately.

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The NBI also underscored the importance of preserving evidence, such as screenshots of conversations and advertisements, transaction receipts and payment records as well as email or SMS messages from the suspect.

Complaints can be filed through the NBI Cybercrime Division at their main office or regional branches.

The public may also use the NBI’s online e-complaint portal at nbi.gov.ph or contact the national anti-scam hotline by dialing 1326. (PNA)

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