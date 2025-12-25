LET Topnotcher De Los Reyes mantra: ‘Begin with the end in mind’ 

CONSOLACION, Cebu – “Begin with the end in mind.”

This was the mantra Christel De Los Reyes kept holding on as she started her journey of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET), ending it with a Top 1 placement besting nearly 22,000 passers nationwide.

For her, this achievement was all rooted with a clear goal set in her mind. Although she admitted not seeing herself topping the LET but it was a goal she worked hard and now became a dream she once considered impossible come true.

Christel De Los Reyes, Top 1 of the September-November Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Elementary. | Contributed photo

“I’d like to believe that if you have a goal, your body subconsciously finds ways to achieve it without you knowing,” she said, explaining how her goal became her compass throughout the review process.

De Los Reyes also believed that this mantra she kept holding was a way for one not be lost in the midst of pressure especially for the exams.

As she said, “If you have a goal in mind whether to pass or top the boards, the journey dili ka mawala (you will not get lost).”

Another thing that also added to achieving her goal was being grounded in faith. As she recalled, it was Decemeber of last year when she locked in through prayer.

“It all started during Misa de Gallo of the previous year, where I silently prayed to graduate with latin honors and also to ace the exam,” she said.

She believed at that time that topping the boards was possible knowing that she had been the consistent Top 1 of their college.

Both prayers came full circle as she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Cebu Normal University (CNU) and later achieved another Top 1 — this time, on a national level.

Grit for the goal. Christel De Los Reyes sees her prayers come full circle as she graduates Summa Cum Laude and is recognized as Best Student Teacher. | Contributed collage photo

Working for the goal

Nearly four months of review, with only 20 days of being fully locked in, were all it took for De Los Reyes to claim a topnotcher feat.

However, what she credited was not only her own study techniques such as making tables for terms and using the blurting method, but also the strong foundation she had, which she traced back to her elementary years.

“Pag elementary, consistent ko in joining contests across all subjects. I didn’t know na it was God’s way of telling me ba na mao na ang path na He will lead me to,” she said.

If it is elementary, I am consistent in joining contests across all subjects. I didn’t know that it was God’s way of telling me that this is the path He will lead me to (take).)

The training she had during those years with reading books, familiarizing terms, analyzing the concepts, and to assess where to improve, all resurfaced when she started reviewing.

She recalled, “After the exam gyud ko nakarealize, nga wala gyud ko naburnout or naculture shock during the review kay tungod sa akong experience back then.”

(After the exam, I really realized that I never was burned out or experienced a culture shock during the review because of my experience back then.)

She also credited her learning experience at Cebu Normal University (CNU) for having a curriculum that honed her skills, especially in test-taking.

“In college kay napractice sa amo school nga if we have exams, one minute ra gyud per item. So during the board exam, there was no clock but tungod kay for four years, mura kog naanad and nahabit sa system”, she said.

(In college, in our school we practiced that if we have exams, one item really is just for 1 minute. So during the board exam, there was no clock but because of those four years, it seems that I grew used and the system had become a habit.)

It was as if the past reappeared in the present, as she described these experiences as the backbone of what she has achieved.

Throughout her review, she kept returning to the goal she had set, although pressure continued to creep in.

This manifestation wall helps to remind herself of the goal she set throughout her LET journey. | Contributed photo

She shared that she could feel all eyes on her during those times to the point that even tricycle drivers from their town in Poblacion, Argao, Cebu, would ask her if she had already passed, especially after a tarp was placed in front of their home.

Despite the pressure, she anchored herself back to her goal.

“With the goal I had in mind, it became my compass but the pressure ang nakapasustain nga mura siyag fuel nga kuhaon nako para sa akoa nga goal,” she said.

(With the goal I had in mind, it became my compass but the pressure is what sustained it, that it seemed like it was fuel where I would get for my goal.)

Becoming a teacher

It was a compliment from a teacher and the study sessions she shared with friends that made De Los Reyes realize that her heart truly burned for teaching.

At first, she considered pursuing accounting, having been exposed to numbers since elementary. However, she described it as something done merely for practicality, with no burning passion behind it.

She described education as a red string in her life, one that slowly but perfectly threaded itself together.

Internship became an eye-opener for Christel De Los Reyes, as it was during this time that she realized teaching is not easy. | Contributed photo

This became evident when one of her strict teachers in Grade 9 complimented her ability to organize information during reports, and later, during moments when she found herself teaching friends in study sessions.

“It was those two events nga niaffirm gyud kay after it was really satisfying for me nga muingon silag thank you kay nakasabot sila,” she said.

(It was those two event that I really affirmed because after it was really satisfying for that I would say thank you because they understood.)

She added, “Every time, naa gyuy (there is really a) burning feeling or blood rush when I hear them say that.”

Her love for teaching grew even more during her internship, where she realized that teaching children was not easy. She shared that it demanded energy, creativity, and patience just to retain the learners’ attention.

Through this experience, De Los Reyes discovered that she leaned more toward andragogy where teaching is made for adult learners rather than pedagogy, learning for kids.

Still, she believed there was a reason she was led to take her program, even if clarity came later especially during review.

Looking back, she described her journey as a full-circle moment, where parts of her life only made sense years after they happened.

Christel De Los Reyes (second from the left) graduated as Top 1 of their college, slowly turning the goals she once set into reality. | Contributed photo

Starting with the roots

De Los Reyes always reminded herself to remain anchored to the very reason she started it all. She returned to the mantra she has always believed in: begin with the end in mind.

She believes that having a clear goal applies not only to board exams but to life in general because for her once a goal is set, a person would work hard to achieve it.

She believes that having a clear goal applies not only to board exams but to life in general, because once a goal is set, a person is driven to work hard to achieve it.

For future board takers and those planning to take up education as their program, setting a goal means guiding oneself toward strategies and techniques that work best for them.he results become more rewarding, knowing that you gave it your all.

“In the end, mubalik gyud siya sa (it will really return to the) root, which is the goal that started this all” she said.