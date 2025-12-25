Cebu braces for mostly fair Christmas Day, with isolated rains possible 

The radiant skyline of Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo/ Pia Piquero [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos celebrating Christmas Day could expect generally fair weather punctuated by brief rainshowers, as easterlies would continue to influence conditions over the Visayas, state weather forecasters said.

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the whole of the Visayas, including Metro Cebu, would experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Thursday, December 25, due to easterlies, or warm winds blowing from the Pacific.

Light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail, while coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate, making conditions generally favorable for holiday travel and outdoor gatherings, Pagasa added.

READ: Amihan heightens anew, affects Metro Manila, other areas on Christmas Day

Christmas Day outlook in Metro Cebu

For Metro Cebu and the rest of the province, Pagasa forecasts partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times, with possible rainshowers or thunderstorms throughout Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate coastal conditions.

Weather conditions are forecast to remain largely the same in the days following Christmas, offering a relatively stable outlook as families continue holiday activities.

READ: Cloudy, rainy Christmas Day forecast for Luzon, Visayas

On December 26, Metro Cebu will again see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, with slightly cooler temperatures of 26 to 29 degrees Celsius. Winds will remain light to moderate from the northeast, with coastal waters still slight to moderate.

From December 27 to 29, temperatures are expected to range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate seas, indicating no major weather disturbance affecting Cebu through the weekend.

Wider Visayas forecast

Pagasa said the entire Visayas, along with Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, would experience similar weather conditions due to easterlies.

These areas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, accompanied by light to moderate northeast winds.

While no widespread heavy rainfall is expected in Cebu, Pagasa has advised the public to remain cautious, especially during sudden downpours or thunderstorms that may develop in the afternoon or evening.

National weather situation

In a previous weather briefing, Pagasa weather specialist Munir Baldomero said multiple weather systems were affecting different parts of the country, including the northeast monsoon, easterlies, and a shear line.

“Because of the shear line, Aurora and Quezon will continue to experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms while Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to easterlies,” Baldomero said.

He added that Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila would continue to experience cloudy skies with rainshowers due to the northeast monsoon, while large portions of the Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental might also see cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Pagasa earlier raised a gale warning over Batanes, the northern coast of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte, but no such warning had been issued for Cebu or the rest of the Visayas.

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