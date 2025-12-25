Archival urges unity, resilience as Cebu marks Christmas amid recovery

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nestor Archival, in his first Christmas message as mayor, called for Cebuano unity, perseverance, and collective action, as the city continues to recover from a year marked by disasters, fiscal strain, and loss.

Speaking candidly, Archival reflected on his first six months in office, describing them as challenging but purposeful, driven by what he said was an unrelenting commitment to public service despite limited resources and successive calamities.

“For the last six months, I have been a very new one, but the thing I am doing, para nako, is the best,” Mayor Archival said in his Christmas message to Cebuanos. “Sometimes maglisod nako’g tulog just because we want to serve.”

READ: Cebu City Christmas tree turns spotlight on nature, resilience

The mayor acknowledged that he assumed office at a difficult time for the city, citing a major earthquake, typhoons, and other emergencies that tested the city government early in his term.

“During the first time I came in, naa dayon earthquake, bagyo, and we did what we were supposed to do,” he said. “Sa bagyo, naay 33 namatay, but that’s nature. Wala ta nag-expect ana.”

Balancing deficit, delivering services

Mayor Archival also addressed the city’s financial condition, saying the administration inherited a significant budget deficit but worked to balance limited resources to continue delivering basic services.

“For the last six months, this is the budget [nga] atong gisunod, and you know dako ta’g deficit, but we balanced it for us to deliver,” he said.

Looking ahead, the mayor expressed optimism, noting that the city now has a working budget that can be used to address priority needs and long-term projects.

“Looking forward, we have now [a] budget we can use for the things we need,” he said.

‘Cebuanos are resilient’

At the heart of Mayor Archival’s Christmas message was a reminder of Cebuano resilience, a theme echoed throughout the city’s subdued but symbolic holiday celebrations this year.

“I know everybody is suffering, but being a Cebuano, and all Cebuanos are resilient, I am happy because despite the situation, we are back on our own feet,” he said.

He urged residents to continue cooperating with the city government as it pushes forward with major projects and recovery programs.

“Please help us and let us do this together, because if we are one, we can do a lot of things together,” Archival said, ending his message with a simple greeting: “Merry Christmas.”

READ: Holiday cheer despite miseries

A Christmas of reflection, not spectacle

Mayor Archival’s message aligns with the city government’s broader tone this holiday season, one that favors reflection and empathy over extravagance.

Earlier this month, Cebu City officially ushered in Christmas with the lighting of a Christmas tree at Plaza Sugbo that departed from spectacle and instead highlighted resilience, sustainability, and a “return to nature,” following a year of earthquakes, typhoons, and flooding.

Designed using repurposed bamboo and recycled materials, the tree symbolized both the natural forces that battered the city and the collective effort to rebuild. House-shaped elements embedded in the design represented communities affected by disasters, while a recycled Belen underscored themes of simplicity and stewardship.

City officials said the tree was intended not just as a holiday display but as a reminder of the city’s shared experiences and responsibilities.

“This year’s Christmas tree is not about grandeur,” a city official earlier said. “It is about meaning — about remembering what we have gone through and how we move forward.”

Scaling back amid calamities

In keeping with this message, the city government also scaled back festive spending. Archival previously announced that Cebu City would forgo a large-scale Christmas party, citing sensitivity to employees and residents affected by recent typhoons and other calamities.

“We have decided that we will no longer hold a big Christmas party,” Mayor Archival said in an earlier press conference. “We need to be sensitive to employees and communities that have been hit hard.”

READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery

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