‘Cabral Files’: Cebu’s 7th District got CV’s largest ’25 infra budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Among all areas in Central Visayas, Cebu’s 7th District received the largest infrastructure budget allocation from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for 2025.

The district was allocated P11.63 billion for DPWH-funded projects, based on documents that Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste said were provided to him by the late DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.

READ: Leviste releases Cabral docs, but says solons in list aren’t proponents

Leviste made the documents public on December 24, releasing what he described as a summary of per-district infrastructure allocations for 2025.

The files show the total “allocables,” or budgetary allocations tied to lawmakers and their respective districts, from the 2025 National Expenditures Program (NEP) up to the approved 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Based on the records, the DPWH allocated a total of P58.43 billion for infrastructure projects in Central Visayas, with nearly 20 percent going to Cebu’s 7th District alone under Rep. Peter John “PJ” Calderon.

Cebu’s 7th Congressional District covers the towns of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

In fact, the district’s total infrastructure budget surpasses the combined allocations for Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and both Cebu City districts.

READ: Tiny town of Malabuyoc bags more flood control projects than Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu

Cebu’s 1st District, represented by Rep. Rhea Mae Gullas, ranked second with an allocation of P8.41 billion, while Bohol’s 3rd District, under Rep. Kristine Alexie Tutor, placed third with P6.55 billion.

The lone district of Mandaue City, under Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon, ranked 4th after receiving allocation worth around P3.1 billion.

Lapu-Lapu City, another lone district from Cebu, rounded up the top 5 areas in Central Visayas with the largest infrastructure budget this year, at approximately P2.5 billion.

Among Central Visayas districts, Cebu City’s 1st District, under Rep. Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” Del Mar, received the smallest allocation at P2.02 billion, according to the same document.

READ: Cebu solons received P83-B ‘new pork barrel’ funds from DPWH — PCIJ

Meanwhile, Cebu City’s 2nd District, under Rep. Eduardo Rama Jr., was allocated P3.16 billion.

‘Public to know’

Earlier, Leviste clarified that the lawmakers mentioned on the list are not the proponents of the projects, but are only the representatives of the districts where the projects were placed.

“The names of the district representatives are written here, but they are not the proponent of the entire budget, the total ‘Allocable’ of District Representatives is only at P401.3 billion, but most of the budget were made through the ‘Outside Allocable’ of other proponents, that’s why the 2025 budget reached P1.041T (trillion),” he added.

The Batangas lawmaker revealed that he decided to release the list because it would be good for lawmakers to be proud of their projects and allocations.

Furthermore, he hopes his colleagues will not be mad at him for releasing the list.

“It is good if the public would know the contents of the DPWH budget so that they can be proud of our projects… I also gave the media a copy of this for the people’s consumption. I hope my colleagues would not be mad at me, and there are other sources regarding the DPWH budget,” Leviste said.

There have been a lot of discussions regarding the documents at Cabral’s possession, as several netizens and even lawmakers feared that these files which may be used in the infrastructure corruption probe may die with the former DPWH official.

The timeline of Cabral’s death has been a subject of questions, with several House lawmakers on Monday filing a resolution seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the former DPWH official’s passing. | with Inquirer.net report

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