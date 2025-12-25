Christmas message: Marcos urges Filipinos to be ‘source of light, goodness’

PNA FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines– President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday urged Filipinos to become a “source of light and goodness” as they celebrate the birth of Christ and the season of giving.

In his Christmas message, Marcos joined the entire nation in celebrating “the joyful and blessed day of Christmas,” calling it a time to honor the birth of Jesus Christ, give thanks to God for the blessings received throughout the year, and cherish moments with family and loved ones.

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Marcos underscored the warmer and more festive spirit of the Filipino Christmas, which offers “countless moments to appreciate and cherish life’s many blessings.”

“Once again, it is the time of the year when we gather to honor the birth of Christ our Savior, thank the Lord Almighty for all the graces that we have received throughout the year, and enjoy the company of our dearest friends, families, and loved ones,” he said.

While enjoying holiday gatherings, Marcos reminded Filipinos to remember those who are most in need, particularly the poor, the sick, the calamity victims, and the marginalized sectors.

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He urged them to emulate Christ’s example by sharing their blessings and extending compassion and generosity to everyone they encounter, especially children, whom he described as the heart of the Christmas festivities.

“Like Jesus who brought salvation to the world, let us share our abundance with the people around us,” Marcos said.

“Let us bring kindness, happiness, and good cheer to everyone we meet, especially to our children for whom these festivities are really for.”

Marcos expressed hope that the deepest desires of Filipinos’ hearts may be fulfilled and that love and goodwill continue to guide families and communities, not only during the holiday season but in the years ahead.

“Let us become a source of light and goodness to our fellow Filipinos this Christmas and in the years to come,” he said. (PNA)

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