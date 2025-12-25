‘Double pay, more if OT’: What Cebuanos earn if they work on Christmas

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of Cebuanos reporting for duty on Christmas Day can get double pay, and even more depending on the arrangement.

Labor rules require employers to grant full holiday compensation or double pay for work rendered on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day, December 25, is classified as a regular holiday under Philippine labor laws. This means employees are entitled to specific pay benefits whether they work or not, provided certain conditions are met.

READ: LIST: Holidays, long weekends as December 2025 ends, January 2026 starts

If you don’t work on Christmas Day (no double pay)

If an employee does not report for work on December 25, the employer is still required to pay 100 percent of the employee’s daily basic wage, provided the worker either

reported for work on the day immediately preceding the holiday; or

was on an approved leave of absence with pay on that day.

If the day before Christmas falls on a rest day or a non-working day in the establishment, the employee is still entitled to holiday pay as long as they reported for work or were on paid leave on the last working day before the holiday.

In short, eligible employees get paid even if they stay home on Christmas Day.

If you work on Christmas Day (double pay)

For employees who report for work on Christmas Day, the law mandates double pay.

For the first eight hours of work, employees must be paid 200 percent of their basic daily wage (basic wage x 200%).

If an employee works beyond eight hours, they are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on top of the 200 percent holiday pay (hourly rate of basic wage x 200 x 130% x number of excess hours).

If Christmas falls on your rest day

Employees required to work on a Christmas Day that also happens to be their scheduled rest day are entitled to even higher compensation than double pay.

For the first eight hours, the pay is 200 percent of the basic wage plus an additional 30 percent (basic wage x 200% x 130%).

For work beyond eight hours on a regular holiday that is also a rest day, the employee earns an additional 30 percent of the already increased hourly rate (hourly rate x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Labor officials have repeatedly reminded employers that failure to comply with holiday pay rules may expose them to administrative complaints and penalties.

READ: How much should workers earn during the December holidays?

Who still works despite holidays

While many offices close on Christmas Day, workers in sectors such as healthcare, security, transportation, utilities, hospitality, retail, and emergency services often remain on duty to keep essential services running.

Government agencies responsible for basic, vital, health, preparedness, and response services are also required to remain operational, even during work suspensions.

Government work suspensions after Christmas

To extend the holiday break, Malacañang has suspended work in all government offices on December 29, 2025, and January 2, 2026, under Memorandum Circular No. 111, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

“In order to provide government employees full opportunity to celebrate New Year’s Day activities and to allow them to travel to and from different regions in the country, work in all government offices is hereby suspended,” the circular stated.

However, the suspension does not apply to agencies delivering essential services, which must continue operations.

For the private sector, the decision to suspend work on those dates was left to the discretion of company heads.

READ: DOLE issues pay guidelines for 5 special days in December

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