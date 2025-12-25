Support MMFF 2025 entries, MTRCB urges public

PARADE OF STARS. The float of the movie Manila’s Finest, one of the eight entries to the 51st Metro Manila Film Festival, makes its way from Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City to Buendia Avenue in Makati City on Dec. 19, 2025. The movie is a crime thriller topbilled by actors Piolo Pascual and Enrique Gil. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) is calling on Filipinos to watch and support the entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2025 beginning Thursday on Christmas Day.

In a video message, MTRCB chairperson and CEO Lala Sotto called on the public to celebrate Filipino creativity by watching the eight films featured in this year’s festival.

READ: Actors with Down Syndrome to lead 2025 MMFF Film, draws online praise

She urged viewers, particularly parents and guardians, to use the MTRCB classification ratings as a guide in choosing films that are appropriate for family viewing.

“Gamitin po natin bilang gabay ang MTRCB ratings sa pagpili ng papanooring pelikula ngayong kapaskuhan (Let us be guided by the MTRCB ratings in choosing the appropriate movie this season),” Sotto said.

“Sama-sama po tayong mag-enjoy sa walong pelikulang inihanda ng MMFF (Let us all enjoy the eight movies of the MMFF this year).”

READ: MMFF 2025 and the continued evolution of the Filipino movie

The 51st MTRCB entries include “I’m Perfect”, rated G (General Audience) which is suitable for viewers of all ages; “Bar Boys: After School”, rated PG (Parental Guidance) suitable for viewers aged 13 or below and accompanied by their parents or guardian; “Call Me Mother” – PG; “Love You So Bad” – PG; “Manila’s Finest” – PG; “Rekonek” – PG; “Unmarry” – PG; and “Shake, Rattle and Roll: Evil Origins” – R-13, for viewers aged 13 and above. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP