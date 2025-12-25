Gov. Pam’s 1st Christmas message: ‘Choose peace, kindness’

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is attending the Misa de Gallo. | Photo from Cebu Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro, in her first Christmas message, encouraged her constituents to embrace and choose peace, love, and compassion amid a challenging year.

READ: Pam Baricuatro first 100 days: Progress, reform, and a strong earthquake

The governor, newly elected last March, delivered her message on Christmas Eve. While acknowledging the difficulties faced by families and communities across Cebu and the country, she urged people to prioritize values over perfection during the holidays.

“This year tested many of us […] But this Christmas season, let us choose peace over noise, love over anger, and let’s spread kindness and compassion to one another,” Baricuatro said.

Pam Baricuatro’s Christmas message comes at a time when many Cebuanos are still recovering from the impact of natural disasters. In particular, the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Cebu and Typhoon Tino.

READ: Christmas message: Marcos urges Filipinos to be ‘source of light, goodness’

Meanwhile, the governor also emphasized that meaningful relationships and acts of kindness are at the heart of the festive season.

Sometimes, the greatest gifts are not measured by their cost or grandeur, but by the sincerity of love and the hope they bring, she added.

“Dili kinahanglan perpekto ang selebrasyon sa Pasko. Ang importante na tinuod ang gugma ug buhi ang paglaom,” said Baricuatro.

“It is in the meaningful relationships we have with people we love, and the kindness we show even to those we don’t know,” she added.

READ: Dy’s Christmas message: House to go on working to regain people’s trust

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