4 science-related laws signed in 2025 – DOST

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – This year, the Marcos administration has signed into law four acts related to science and technology.

The Phivolcs (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Modernization Law

The signing of the Phivolcs Modernization Law will improve the disaster risk reduction efforts of the country, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday.

He said the DOST is thankful for the support of lawmakers for this bill that the DOST proposed.

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With this law, the country could expect a boost in geological monitoring through new equipment, more seismic stations and skilled staff.

Earlier, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol told the PNA that this law is crucial in reducing hazard impacts, as this would improve the capacity to provide faster, more accurate, and wider-reaching information on earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, and other geotectonic hazards.

Under the law, the Phivolcs will get P7-billion funds over five years.

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Bacolcol said this will be used for huge upgrades, as Phivolcs’ regular budget under the General Appropriations Act is only for basic operations.

Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act

“This will help address not only future pandemic but also the current human health concerns and food security issues brought by animal and plant viruses,” Solidum said.

He said the law, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last September, will boost virus research and vaccine development.

The VIP is tasked to conduct vaccine research, from discovery to pre-clinical phases, and develop diagnostics and therapeutics for emerging and reemerging infectious diseases. The VIP will invest in advanced virology infrastructure, including high-containment facilities, biobanks, and genome laboratories.

Philippine Atomic Regulatory Act

“This is important to ensure safety in the use of nuclear energy in health, agriculture, industry, environment and energy,” Solidum said.

Signed also in September, this law sets rules for safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy use. This law also creates the PhilATOM or Philippine Atomic Energy Regulator Authority, an independent regulator for nuclear safety, which will also also act as the country’s official point of contact for nuclear and radiological emergencies.

Also known as the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, this law separates the regulatory functions from the promotion, research, and development functions of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute or PNRI, previously the regulatory body for nuclear and radioactive materials and their associated facilities and activities.

Expanded Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Act

Solidum said this law will accelerate human resource development in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM.

“It aims to increase access to quality science education by adding campuses nationwide, with a goal of two campuses per region to prepare the youth for future challenges,” he added.

The PSHS System shall be composed of the existing PSHS campuses and the future campuses that shall be established pursuant to this Act.

Meanwhile, Solidum reported that the DOST supported 10,811 STEM scholars for the first semester of 2025. (PNA)

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