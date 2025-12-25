Sara Duterte spends Christmas in Davao City
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte arrived in Bangkal, Davao City on December 25, to spend Christmas at her family’s ancestral home.
According to the statement from Office of the Vice President (OVP), “She [will] join the holiday celebrations and personally oversee ‘Pahalipay sa Taal.’”
READ: Sara Duterte’s Christmas plea: Share blessings with the poor, the neglected
Pahalipay sa Taal is the Duterte family’s long-standing annual Christmas gift-giving tradition.
Davaoeños who attend the tradition receive various gifts from grocery to financial aid.
The Vice President earlier called on the public to share their blessings with the less fortunate as a way of celebrating a more meaningful Christmas. /das
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