Two minors hurt by firecrackers in Cebu City on Christmas

CHRISTMAS FIRECRACKER | Composite image from Inquirer file photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two minors in Cebu City were injured by firecrackers shortly after midnight on Christmas.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), reported that the two incidents occurred at around 12:42 a.m. on December 25.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Tumulak reported that an 11-year-old boy from Barangay Punta Princesa was hit by a whistle bomb, while a 10-year-old from Barangay Pasil sustained injuries from a piccolo.

“Sa pagsugat nato sa Pasko, duna gihapoy nabiktima sa firecrackers,” he wrote.

READ: Cebu City regulates sale, use of fireworks, firecrackers

Tumulak expressed hope that no further injuries would occur as Cebu City prepares to welcome the New Year 2026.

Aside from the two incidents, Tumulak said no major alarms were reported. He added that Christmas celebrations in the city were generally peaceful:

“Walay dagko nga mga alarma sa syudad, malinawn ang Pasko sa atong dakbayan.”

He thanked city responders, barangay workers, police, hospitals, and disaster personnel for their coordination during the holiday.

READ: Cebu City barangays asked to submit proposed firecracker zones

Firecracker injuries despite stricter rules

The incidents happened even as the Cebu City government enforces stricter controls on the sale, display, and use of firecrackers and fireworks for the holiday season.

Under an executive order issued by the city, the regulation of firecrackers took effect on December 18, 2025. It remains in effect until January 1, 2026.

Vendors are only allowed to sell fireworks and firecrackers at the city’s designated area at Pond F, South Road Properties (SRP). This is in line with Executive Order No. 47 and City Ordinance No. 2290.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said that concentrating sales in one area was intended to reduce risks in densely populated communities.

“Kung gusto mo naay mapalit, didto ra gyud mo magpalit, ug kung mahimo didto lang pud magpabuto,” Archival said. He also noted early signs that the system was working.

The city is also enforcing a “no permit, no selling” policy, which requires vendors to secure authorization from the Business Permits and Licensing Office before they can sell firecrackers.

Prohibited areas, safety measures

The order strictly prohibits the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in these following places:

Hospitals

Clinics

Schools

Day care centers

Public parks

Plazas

Marketplaces

Residential areas within 50 meters of hospitals, schools, and churches

Authorized selling stalls must observe safety requirements, including a minimum six-meter distance between stalls, visible “No Smoking” signage, and the availability of fire extinguishers, water, and sand in case of fire. A water tanker and firetruck have also been placed on standby at the SRP firecracker zone.

Testing or lighting of firecrackers within or near selling areas is strictly forbidden.

Barangays on alert

Archival earlier instructed barangay officials to keep their disaster preparedness teams active during the holiday period, warning of the fire and injury risks posed by illegal firecracker use.

“Ako na silang gihatagan og instructions to beware and be active kay basig naay mga tao nga magpabuto, kuyaw kaayo sa sunog,” he said.

City officials have reiterated that violators may face confiscation of firecrackers, fines, and other penalties, depending on existing laws and ordinances.

National context, children most at risk

The Department of Health (DOH) has repeatedly warned that children remain among the most vulnerable to firecracker-related injuries. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa earlier noted that many victims nationwide fall within the 10 to 14-year-old age group.

While the DOH reported a significant drop in fireworks-related injuries in the days leading up to Christmas this year, authorities continue to urge parents to closely supervise children and discourage the use of firecrackers at home.

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